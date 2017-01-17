Bloomington Center for the Arts features new exhibits

A pair of art exhibitions are ushering in the new year at Bloomington Center for the Arts.

The work of artist Lindsy Halleckson is on display in the Atrium Gallery of Bloomington Center for the Arts, while the work of Katayoun Amjadi and Ellie Kingsbury will be on display in the Inez Greenberg Gallery beginning Jan. 13.

Halleckson’s “Free Time” exhibition features acrylic paintings with themes of mindfulness and the connection with nature.

“The Significance of the Middle” by Amjadi and Kingsbury explores the middle, which can refer to many things including mid-life, the in-between place of multi-cultural identity, marginalized individuals, the place we may find ourselves when we’re in between careers, relationships and major life decisions or the gap that may exist in our lives for many different reasons.

An opening reception for the exhibit is 6-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, and an artist talk will be held 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31.

“The Significance of the Middle” runs through Feb. 17, while “Free Time” runs through Feb. 27.

Both galleries are open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. weekdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and 1-10 p.m. Sundays. Bloomington Center for the Arts is part of Bloomington Civic Plaza, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Road.

Information about the exhibits is available online at tr.im/exhibitions.