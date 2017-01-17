Angry bar patron accused of stabbing manager in the hand

A 23-year-old Shakopee man who didn’t seem to like being ejected from a Mall of America bar was arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault, accused of stabbing the bar’s manager in the hand.

The suspect had been drinking at Sky Deck Sports Grille and Lanes and was causing a disturbance inside the bar shortly before midnight Dec. 30. The bar’s manager, a 31-year-old Apple Valley man told the suspect that he should leave if he was going to cause problems at the bar. The suspect left the bar, but yelled and screamed as he did so. The manager followed the man toward the parking ramp, advising him to stop creating a disturbance, according to Bloomington Police Cmdr. Kim Clauson.

The manager followed the suspect into the parking ramp, where the suspect grabbed a knife that the manager had in his pocket. The manager tried to prevent the suspect from grabbing the knife, but failed to do so and was cut in the fingers, which required 26 stitches, Clauson said.

The manager backed away from the suspect, and mall security officers responding to the scene were able to take the suspect into custody until Bloomington police officers arrived to arrest him, according to Clauson.

The suspect appeared to be intoxicated and vomited on the floor of the parking ramp while he was being detained. Upon arrest by police officers, the suspect spit vomit at them and was uncooperative as officers attempted to place him in a squad car, Clauson explained.

Due to his intoxicated state, the suspect was taken to a hospital prior to being booked on Dec. 31. While at the hospital, he was found to be in possession of suspected narcotics, Clauson noted.

The man was charged in custody on suspicion of second-degree assault for his actions toward the bar manager and fourth-degree assault for his actions toward the police officers, Clauson said.

Funny money

A 32-year-old Eagan man was arrested shortly after he purchased a pack of cigarettes, accused of using several counterfeit $1 bills to do so.

The suspect was arrested shortly after 9:30 a.m. Jan. 2. He had purchased the cigarettes at Leroy’s Auto Center, 9000 Lyndale Ave., and paid with seven $1 bills. It turned out that the five $1 bills in the middle all had the same serial number, prompting the police report, Clauson said.

The suspect was found walking along Lyndale Avenue shortly after the report, and threw a pack of cigarettes on the ground as police officers approached. After being identified by police officers it was determined that the suspect had an outstanding Dakota County warrant, resulting in his arrest. When taken into custody, he said that the cigarette package he threw on the ground contained methamphetamine. A plastic bag containing suspected methamphetamine was found inside the package, Clauson noted.

Knife threat

A 20-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault, accused of pulling a knife in the parking lot of a Bloomington liquor store.

The man was arrested shortly after police officers were dispatched to Sid’s Discount Liquors, 8348 Lyndale Ave., according to Clauson.

The liquor store had been warned that two underage men had attempted to purchase alcohol at the nearby Cub Foods. A duo matching their description entered Sid’s Discount Liquor, but never made it to the cash registers, as the two men began making a scene, including yelling and swearing at the store employees, Clauson explained.

When a store manager attempted to escort the men out of the store, the men threatened the manager and started pushing employees. A customer grabbed one of the men, and the melee spilled out into the parking lot. The customer and one of the men fell to the ground, at which time the second man pulled out a small pocket knife and threatened to assault the customer, according to the store manager. Other witnesses confirmed the incident, Clauson said.

Officers responding to the incident arrested the man who pulled out the knife and cited the other man, also a 20-year-old Minneapolis man, with disorderly conduct, Clauson noted.

Late night robbery

A 21-year-old Minneapolis man who entered a Bloomington gas station after midnight, sans shoes, said he was the victim of a robbery.

The victim told police officers that he was bicycling near the intersection of American Boulevard and Nicollet Avenue at approximately 1 a.m. Dec. 30 when a vehicle approached him. He said two men jumped out of the vehicle and tackled him, taking his cell phone from his pocket and his backpack as they attempted to pull his sweatshirt off of him. They then fled the scene, Clauson said.

The man went to the nearby Holiday Stationstore to report the incident, she noted.

Ex-boyfriend arrested

A 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of rape, accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend.

The victim, a 35-year-old woman who was living temporarily at a Bloomington residence, reported the incident and the suspect’s harassing communication at approximately 10 p.m. Jan. 2, according to Clauson.

The woman said she had fled Florida, where her ex-boyfriend had assaulted her, and was living at a shelter. She suspected that he found her through Facebook and reported seeing him at an area church she was attending. She also suspected that he broke into her residence and left items for her to see, Clauson explained.

The suspect came to her residence on Jan. 1 and coerced her to go to his Bloomington hotel room. The victim said that he didn’t physically force her to leave with him, but she left with him out of fear. At his hotel room she had non-consensual sex with him, according to Clauson.

The suspect was arrested at his hotel room after being questioned by police officers, Clauson noted.

Restroom fire

A fire at a fast food restaurant turned out to be smoldering trash in the men’s restroom.

An 18-year-old Bloomington man was arrested during the afternoon of Dec. 29. A diner at Burger King, 9008 Penn Ave., reported that a man had left the restroom area moments before the smell of smoke permeated the restaurant. The fire turned out to be smoldering paper towel in the trash can, according to Clauson.

The witness said the man headed to the nearby CSL Plasma. An officer found the suspect inside the restroom of the plasma center and questioned him about the Burger King incident. The man said he liked the smell of burning matches, and had lit matches in the restroom. He was arrested on suspicion of arson, but is unlikely to be charged with arson as there was no indication he intended to start a fire, Clauson explained.