Learn how to maintain a New Year’s resolution

Creekside Community Center of Bloomington will host a presentation about maintaining a New Year’s resolution.

Dr. Chris Bargmann will share tips and strategies for staying true to a resolution and getting rid of extra holiday weight and stress. His presentation will include steps for increasing energy throughout the day, increasing productivity and decreasing stress levels.

His presentation is 10-11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, at the community center, 9801 Penn Ave.

The registration deadline is Jan. 24.

Registration: 952-563-4944