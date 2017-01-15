FoodShare award given to Bloomington trio

The Minnesota FoodShare Harvest Campaign recognized the Church of St. Edward in Bloomington and Bloomington residents Bonnie and Ron Strand and Sue Bartoletti as “Golden Beet Award” winners.

The award is presented to individuals and organizations that champion greater access to fresh, local produce for those in need. The Strands and Bartoletti were nominated by Volunteers Enlisted to Assist People and the church.

Under the coordination of the Strands and Bartoletti, 483 pounds of produce was donated from this past summer’s “Veggies for VEAP” garden on the south lawn of the church.