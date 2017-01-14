Jefferson choirs to host fundraising dinner

The Bloomington Jefferson High School show choirs will host their annual spaghetti dinner and performance fundraiser tonight.

The dinner is 5-8:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, in the school cafeteria, 4001 W. 102nd St.

The evening will feature entertainment by Jefferson’s Connection and Jive show choirs, as well as a silent auction to benefit the choirs. A spaghetti dinner will be served in the cafeteria.

Tickets are $8 in advance via email at [email protected] or $10 at the door. Children 4 and younger are free.