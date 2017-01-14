Historical society to host ice cream social Jan. 19

The Edina Historical Society will host an ice cream social 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, at the Edina Historical Museum, 4711 W. 70th St.

The event costs $5 per person, which includes admission to the event, the Southdale exhibit and light refreshments. Historical society members can come for free.

When it opened, Southdale Center, the first enclosed mall in the U.S., became a cultural phenomenon that has had a long-lasting and vast impact on American culture and life. In celebration of this and tied to its exhibit “Southdale: Creation of a Cultural Landmark,” the Edina History Museum invites anyone to “Sharing Southdale Memories.”

This event will feature a talk by Marty Rud, the mall manager for Southdale for much of his career, and Bob Moore, board president of the Edina Historical Society, and will include questions from the audience.

If desired, bring a piece of Southdale memorabilia with you to show and tell. It could be merchandise, a photograph, or a newspaper cutting, or could just be a great story.

The historical society will also have one or two Southdale-related historical items not included in the exhibit.