Fischer brings passion for cities

Mike Fischer’s long and winding path to the Edina City Council began in fourth grade when he knew he wanted to be an architect.

“I am very passionate about cities – that is what drives me,” Fischer said. “I knew I was going to design cities, and I always believed that architects are the ones that do that until I became an architect. We follow all the rules, but those rules are cast (aside) when the architects comes along.”

It wasn’t until, almost by accident, he discovered during his first term as council member in Superior, Wisconsin, that councils actually design the city.

“When we set policies, make rules, it has ramifications on the design of that city, the build out of that city,” Fischer said. “When we understand that, that is a good thing, otherwise it is just accidental.”

Designing a city became much easier after Fischer was elected to one of the two open Edina City Council seats in the November election.

The reason he ran for office now instead of after his youngest child graduates from high school, or any other time, is to have a say in the next comprehensive plan, which is due in 2018.

“It sets the stage for the next 10 years,” Fischer said. “Now is the time to be on the council and make sure that, working with a whole lot of other people, we get it right or as right as we can get it.”

Fischer believes that many controversial issues on the council level in the past few years have come from an incomplete comprehensive plan.

“The development community is going to come to us because we are a desirable city, and they are going to want to build things,” Fischer said. “If we haven’t set a clear direction of what we want, we will find ourselves at odds with each other with what should go there.”

He cited the former Fred Richards Golf Course and the rejected Braemar winter recreation plan as two examples of times that residents believed plans came out of nowhere.

“The argument becomes, ‘We should have a plan for this,’” Fischer said.

Instead of limiting areas to aspects such as specific heights and, Fischer thinks ideally the questions are about what uses they want, what environment is being set in the area and what is the aspiration for the city.

Fischer said public opinion is key to successfully charting the future of a city.

“It makes a big difference when people have a true input,” Fischer said, adding that he hopes to have listening sessions with residents to hear ideas before going forward with consultants. “We cannot anticipate everything. That is a given. I think there is a way to get in front of a lot of [controversy] with a comp plan … but you have to get people involved before you have a plan. You don’t do a plan and then see if you can get some opinions.”

The possibility for true resident collaboration is what Fischer loves about the city council form of government.

“It is the most pure form of democracy. There is no more direct connection,” Fischer said. “Yesterday I was your neighbor, tomorrow I am your neighbor, but I am showing up at city council meetings twice a month. Such a direct line of sight.”

He also compared it to the board of directors of a corporation. In his mind, Edina is a public corporation and the residents are shareholders who voted him to be on the board of directors.

“When we are showing up at our board meetings, we should be dealing at a policy level – setting a direction and vision based on what our shareholders are wanting. I think people sometimes forget that – that somehow the council has a different interest than the shareholders? We shouldn’t. And if we do, we need to get another board member in there.”

His passion for cities and how they operate doesn’t stop at idealism. Fischer is backed by several degrees and decades of experience.

He has worked at architectural and engineering firm LHB for 26 years and currently leads the Minneapolis office of 85 people.

Professionally, he specializes with city governments. But as a council member, Fischer has assured that he will not violate his own ethics, or create a conflict of interest, by working on jobs for the city of Edina.

“All of those years that I was volunteering for Edina, I didn’t chase any work in Edina,” Fischer said. “Now that I am on the council, we [LHB] aren’t going to do any work in Edina. That is just not going to happen. That is a sacrifice that my company is making.”

Another sacrifice is his time – but between working 60 hours a week at LHB or volunteering for various commissions, time management isn’t a new concept for Fischer.

“I have always been involved in something,” Fischer said. “In the 16 years I’ve been in Edina, I’ve been on commissions for 14 of those.”

His family – wife, Laurie and three children, Alec (22), Madeline (20) and Charlie (16) – recognizes and supports his passion, even including the extra hours of work and the lengths they traveled to accomplish career aspirations.

His path to the council began when they left Edina nearly 30 years ago.

Fischer and his family moved to Superior, Wisconsin, where at 29 years old he ran for council. After a few years he become president of the council, and due to the different make-up of city government, he also served on more than 40 committees.

But even after that, they left it all again so Fischer could study at MIT in Boston with a Bush Fellowship to get a master’s degree in city planning, real estate development and get a certificate of urban design – all in the time that most students obtain one master’s degree.

“We worked hard, but we played hard too,” Fischer said. “We had two kids, and we had passes to every museum. We moved out there and said, ‘We are going to live like tourists.’ It is great advice. You see everything and do everything.”

After a few years ago, they decided to move back to Minnesota so Fischer could grow the LHB office in Minneapolis.

“We thought, ‘Where should we live? Where are we familiar?’ Well, Edina,” Fischer said, citing good schools and their love of the Cornelia neighborhood.

On a design level, Edina fit Fischer’s aspirations as well. From Southdale Center to Centennial Lakes to Edinborough, the city is filled with good models for city projects.

“But you can argue that when all of that was done, it was a few people sitting in the room calling the shots,” Fisher said. “We can still be innovative, but with a lot more people. … I think really good leadership isn’t about, “Here are my ideas, come along.” It is drawing different ideas out of people. My hope is … where I will add value, is helping the city find ways to draw that out of people. I think we can. It will require a little work, but it is worth it. This community is worth it.”