Climate lobby group to meet today

The Bloomington Citizens Climate Lobby will meet today.

The meeting is 11:45 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at Oak Grove Presbyterian Church, 2200 W. Old Shakopee Road.

The meeting will feature a conference call presentation by Yoram Bauman, founder and co-chair of an organization that is advocating for a carbon tax in the state of Washington. Bauman holds a doctorate in economics from the University of Washington and is known as the “Stand-up Economist.” He is co-author of the 1998 book “Tax Shift” that helped inspire the revenue-neutral carbon tax in British Columbia.

Citizen Climate Lobby is an organization with local chapters across the United States and Canada. Its purpose is to create the political will to resolve the problem of climate change. CCL advocates for a fee on carbon emissions with 100 percent of the proceeds from the fee distributed as a dividend to U.S. households.

Info: 952-920-1547