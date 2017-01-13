Video and Photos: Winter Latino Festival keeps tradition alive in Richfield

Steve Sanchez, 5, of Richfield, examines a piece of traditional sweet bread called Rosca de Reyes, checking if it has a plastic miniature baby Jesus figurine hidden inside. (Sun Current staff photos by Andrew Wig)

Those who still hadn’t gotten their fill of holiday revelry were in luck on Jan. 6, which is known in the Latino tradition as Three Kings Day, or El Día de los Reyes.

MIRA, Richfield’s Latino advocacy organization, used the occasion to host its fifth annual Winter Latino Festival at House of Prayer Lutheran Church. As tradition dictates, the Three Kings from the story of Jesus’ birth – or Three Wise Men – make the rounds bearing gifts. Young attendees of the Winter Latino Festival play with a dog mascot as they used the event to let off some steam.

“As you can see, it’s a celebration for the kids,” Jackie Farrell, MIRA’s board president, said as young children turned the church basement into their own rec room.

Their excitement was high as they awaited the arrival of the kings, who dispensed books to the children while greeting them one by one and posing for pictures.

The annual festival is part of an effort to keep Richfield's young Latinos in tune

with the culture of their forbearers.

The event was complete with the usual diversions that come with such community events – games, crafts, face-painting and a raffle. But the effort to keep Latino tradition alive was clear.

A DJ spun a peppy Spanish-language playlist, and attendees grabbed slices of Rosca de Reyes, a traditional sweet bread containing a surprise for the lucky ones; select slices came imbedded with miniature plastic figurines of baby Jesus. Attendees of the Jan. 6 Winter Latino Festival eagerly await the arrival of the Three Kings, who were due to arrive bearing gifts any moment.

“Especially here in the United States, we’re trying to keep the tradition,” Farrell said. “We’re trying to teach kids that this is how we grew up … and basically teach them our roots.”

– Compiled by Andrew Wig