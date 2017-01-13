Richfield Foundation celebrates nonprofit work with round of grants

The Richfield Foundation awarded 16 grants last month in its annual round of gift-giving, more than the organization has doled out in several years, according to Scott Hvizdos, chair of the foundation’s board.

Hvizdos credited a gradually expanding endowment for the growth, in addition to the fact the organization “received more good applicants this year than we have in many years.”

The Richfield Foundation dispensed $18,600 in grants to the 16 non-profit organizations, Hvizdos announced during a December Richfield City Council meeting.

The foundation makes such a presentation every year, and Hvizdos credited the platform for helping increase the organization’s visibility and fundraising potential.

For instance, the foundation received a $2,500 donation from the Giordano’s pizza restaurant last year because representatives of the chain, who were working to open up a new location in Richfield, happened to be at the same council meeting for the foundation’s 2015 presentation, Hvizdos noted.

The Richfield Foundation’s grants serve organizations that run the gamut in cause, ranging from community-building, to social services, to education and arts.

“I call you the United Way of Richfield,” Wood Lake Nature Center Director Karen Shragg told Richfield Foundation representatives.

Shragg was present at the council meeting to accept a grant to help establish a children’s garden at the nature center. The goal, Shragg said, is “to teach kids: No food does not come from cardboard boxes.” The garden will demonstrate how food is grown from seed. “This is kind of a trend that’s going on with nature centers and we hope to be a part of that trend,” Shragg said.

Supporting the kids

Many of the 2016 grants had a youthful focus. One beneficiary was Seven Hills Preparatory Academy. The public charter school will use its grant to fund a program that teaches bullying prevention to first- through third-graders with the use of puppets.

Seven Hills, which serves students in grades K-8, opened in Bloomington 11 years ago, and opened up a Richfield location at the Minnesota School of Business in 2015.

Richfield Public Schools also got in on the grants. Richfield R.E.A.D.Y., which stands for Residents Encouraging Asset Development in Youth, serves a variety of causes in the district.

The program will use the grant for scholarships for extra curricular activities. Other initiatives by Richfield R.E.A.D.Y. include the distribution of gift cards as attendance motivators for students, and the organization of events such as the annual School Bus Safety Night.

The Richfield learning experience also takes students well beyond the school district. Every year, sixth graders make a retreat to the Eagle Bluff Environmental Learning Center in southeastern Minnesota, but not all families can afford the cost. A Richfield foundation grant will help defray those costs through scholarships.

The focus on youth continued as the Richfield Community Education program’s Central Education Center got in on the funding. The money will be used for scholarships for out-of-school classes, such as drama, karate, aquatics and robotics.

Another presence in Richfield Schools and beyond is Cornerstone, an agency that works to prevent domestic violence and aid its victims. After getting its start at Richfield High School in 1993, Cornerstone is now present in 30 schools, with advocates embedded to provide one-on-one assistance to those experiencing violence. Cornerstone will use the foundation grant to fund the school-based programming.

Meanwhile, another organization works to serve youth by preventing homelessness and housing instability. Oasis for Youth serves people ages 16-24, providing food and rental assistance and making sure instances of homelessness are brief, rare and non-reoccurring, Nicole Mills, Oasis for Youth’s executive director, said as she accepted the grant.

Further focusing on the home, an organization called People with Capes received a grant to pay professionals for training in English and Spanish. People with Capes is an offshoot of the Kids at Home program, which works with parents and teens on communication and social skills.

Having enough food to eat on non-school days is another challenge facing some families. With that in mind, Volunteers Enlisted to Assist People, known as VEAP, accepted a grant to send weekend packs of food home with students at participating schools.

The grant will fund 500 food packs that will be provided to about 400 students, according to Paul Jacobsen, VEAP’s distribution coordinator.

Spanning the spectrum

While helping local youth was an area of emphasis, the Richfield Foundation did not forget about the community’s elders, a group heavily served by Richfield Meals on Wheels. The program will be better positioned to deliver hot, low-cost meals to homebound people who have trouble cooking for themselves or difficulty making proper dietary decisions.

The grant will help keep meal costs down, “because many of them really can’t afford to pay much,” said Maureen Scaglia, president of Richfield Meals on Wheels.

The program was founded by local churches 45 years ago, but “with declining enrollment and income amongst the mainline churches here in Richfield, we’ve had to reach out to other entities, one of which is the Richfield Foundation,”Scaglia said.

Another food program, Loaves and Fishes, is also receiving a grant from the Richfield Foundation. Loaves and Fishes provides free meals to those in need, operating two dining sites in Richfield – at Wood Lake Lutheran Church, where meals are served on weekends, and Hope Presbyterian Church, where meals are served Monday through Thursday.

“We serve close to 500 people every week at both of these sites,” said Loaves and Fishes representative Susan Rosenberg.

People are also coming together with the help of the Richfield Police Multicultural Committee, which received a grant to support its Unity in the Community event. Taking place in Veterans Park, the spring event celebrates Richfield’s diversity by showcasing a range of cultures, with food, information and performances.

Meanwhile, the annual Open Streets at Penn Fest event does its own part to expose attendees to other cultures, by exhibiting ethnic dance groups; past iterations of Penn Fest have featured featured Aztec and Chinese dance performances. The Penn Central community group, which organizes the event, will use its Richfield Foundation grant to hire an ethnic dance group again.

“We thought, what a great way to showcase different cultures, the artistic expressions that they offer, and the opportunity to learn from one another,” Penn Central volunteer Gordon Hanson said.

MIRA, the Latino advocacy group, and the Richfield Fourth of July Committee, round out the list of grant recipients. MIRA will use the money to fund general operations and its computer lab, while the Fourth of July Foundation will use the grant to fund general operations as it stages Richfield’s Fourth of July celebration each year.

While the collection of recipients extended their appreciation for the Richfield Foundation’s financial help, Hvizdos, the organization’s board chair, characterized the round of grants as recognition of all the non-profit work that benefits Richfield.

“Really,” he said, “what this is, is a celebration of the fantastic work that’s being done in the community.”

