Remembering the man with all the silver dollars

I remember meeting Johnny Canton as if it were yesterday, so when the Twin Cities radio personality passed away at the age of 75 on New Year’s Eve, I reflected on one of my best childhood memories.

Canton, an Edina resident, was a disc jockey at one of the local rock stations, WDGY, but on Sundays he had a side job as the host of the Bowlerama TV show. John Sherman

My dad, George Sherman, was lucky enough to be picked to compete on Bowlerama. People from the younger generation probably haven’t heard of Bowlerama, but in the 1960s, believe me, it was a big deal.

Average Joe bowlers were selected to compete on the show every week. They had to make four shots to win a loving cup filled with 100 silver dollars. All they had to do was convert a 10-pin spare, a bucket of the 1-2-3-5 pins, a strike and a 5-7 split.

Very few of those silver dollars were ever given away, but Johnny Canton sure hyped the prize.

Before each of the Average Joes began competing, Canton would interview them. Sometimes the local sportscaster, Don Dahl, would ask questions, too.

My dad wasn’t nervous about the interview, which went something like this.

“Well, George, I understand you’re a bit of a ringer,” said Canton. “I heard you’re averaging 180 in league bowling.”

“One-eighty-two,” my dad replied.

The 5-7 Split

“Now, George, have you ever made a 5-7 split?” Canton asked.

“Last week as a matter of fact,” my dad replied.

“Oh, oh,” said Canton, who protected those silver dollars like they were his own.

The other competitors along with my dad were a woman named Shirley and a guy with the nickname Duke. All three competitors converted the 10-pin spare, but Shirley and Duke both missed the bucket, which my dad easily converted.

Before my dad went for the strike, Don Dahl said, “George, I noticed you throw a hook.”

My dad told him that the way to succeed is to hook the ball into “the pocket.”

After my dad made the strike, there was another round of questions.

“Only one other person has made all four shots this season,” said Canton. “Do you think you can do it?”

“It’s a tough shot, but I can make it,” my dad said.

On a 5-7 split, there are two ways to succeed. You can either fit the ball perfectly between the two pins or you can hedge the 5 pin and slide it into the 7.

My dad’s technique was to nick the 5 and slide it into the 7.

Johnny Canton didn’t pour the silver dollars into the cup that day. My dad barely missed claiming the big prize.

‘Nice Try’

Canton said something like, “Nice try, George.”

Then came the awards portion of the program. Shirley and Duke each won 10 free lines of bowling at Lariat Lanes. My dad also won those 10 lines, plus a Gary Reed sweater and a 7-Up cooler.

The lines of bowling were used the next week, and the new Gary Reed sweater was given away to the Salvation Army years ago. The one prize that endured was the 7-Up cooler. Our family used it for at least 40 years, mostly on picnics.

On the day of the Bowlerama show, I dreamed of the big prize. If only my dad had made that 5-7 split, Johnny Canton would have poured 100 silver dollars into the loving cup.

I was proud of my dad that day, and following the show we went for ice cream cones. After that, when I listened to Johnny Canton on the radio, I would tell my friends, “I’ve met him. Johnny Canton is a friend of mine.”

