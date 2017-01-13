Highway 169 closure delayed until Jan. 17

The Highway 169 closure of the Nile Mile Creek Bridge has been delayed a week due to snow, MnDOT announced.

The $64 million dollar project, which will close in both directions between Bren Road in Minnetonka and the Fifth Street / Lincoln Drive exit in Edina will begin at 5 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17 instead of the originally planned Jan. 10 date.

The project, which includes closed northbound and southbound ramps on to the ramp, will reroute roughly 90,000 motorists for the 10-month closure.

The Department of Transportation expects the work to last through October, weather permitting.

Other details of the project will remain the same. Southbound Highway 169 from Excelsior Boulevard to Seventh Street and northbound Highway 169 from Highway 62 to Bren Road will also be reduced to one lane. The exit ramp from westbound Interstate 394 to southbound Highway 169 will be closed during the project.

The detours from MnDOT will also continue as previously suggested.

• The northbound detour is eastbound Highway 62, northbound Highway 100 and westbound Interstate 394 to Highway 169.

• The southbound detour is westbound Interstate 394 and southbound Interstate 494 to Highway 169.

For information, visit the project website at mndot.gov/metro/projects/hwy169hopkins or contact Dave Aeikens with MnDOT at [email protected] or 651-234-7511.

For real-time travel information, visit 511mn.org or dial 5-1-1.