School Board – INTERMEDIATE SCHOOL DISTRICT 917

REGULAR SCHOOL BOARD MINUTES

This is a summary of the Intermediate School District 917 Regular School Board Meeting on Tuesday, January 3, 2017, with full text available for public inspection on the district website at www.isd917.k12.mn.us or the District Office at 1300 145th Street East, Rosemount, MN 55068.

The meeting was called to order at 5:00 PM. Board members present: Dick Bergstrom, Jill Lewis, Wendy Felton, Dan Cater, Bob Erickson, Joanne Mansur, Melissa Sauser. Members absent: Vanda Pressnall and Dee Dee Currier. Other administrators were present also. Good news reports were presented. The following Consent Agenda items were approved: minutes, personnel, donations, bills to be paid, wire transfers and the investment report. Donations in the amount of $850. Reports: Nicolle Roush reported on the accounts receivable aging report and Eric VanBrocklin and Cory Langenfeld presented on a proposal for technology upgrades for secondary programs. Supt. Christiansen and Chair Lewis presented on the AESA Conference they attended. Motions approved: Temporary Employee Report; Resolution for Paraprofessional Week; and Resolution for Past Board Member Ron Hill. Adjournment at 6:08 PM.

Published in the

Bloomington Sun Current

Dakota County Tribune

January 12, 2017

640989