School Board – INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 280

REGULAR MEETING MINUTES

DECEMBER 19, 2016

The regular meeting of the Board of Education of ISD 280, Richfield Public Schools, Hennepin County, Richfield, Minnesota, was held on Monday, December 19, 2016 in the District Board Room, 7001 Harriet Avenue South, Richfield, Minnesota. The regular School Board meeting was called to order by Chair Toensing at 7:00pm with the following members in attendance: Ashmead, Brakke, Cole, Maleck, and Pollis. Absent: None. Student School Board Rep Nollenberger was present. Administrators present were Supt Unowsky, Asst Supt Roby, Chief Holje, and Director Humnick, Athletic Director Boie, and Principals Daniels and Paulson.

REPORTS AND INFORMATION FROM SCHOOL SOURCES

1. 2015-16 Worlds Best Workforce Summary

2. 7-Period Day Update

3. Superintendent Goals Update

ROUTINE MATTERS (approved unanimously)

1. Approved Minutes of the Regular Meeting of December 5, 2016

2. Approved General Disbursements of December 19, 2016 in the amount of $1,366,509.71

PERSONNEL

1. Approved all personnel items as presented

OLD BUSINESS

1. Levy Certification

NEW BUSINESS

1. Approved Bond Refunding

2. Approved Graduation Requirement revision to Board Policy 521

3. Accepted donations with gratitude

The meeting adjourned at 9:13pm. The preceding is a summary of the official minutes, which are on file in the District Office, 7001 Harriet Avenue South, Richfield, Minnesota. The next regular meeting of the Board of Education will be held on Tuesday, January 4, 2017 at 7:00pm in the District Board Room. A study session to discuss facilities will precede the meeting at 6:00pm.

Beth Picard

Secretary to the School Board

Published in the

Richfield Sun Current

January 12, 2017

640617