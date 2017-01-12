Richfield High School, Middle School push back morning bell

Beginning next fall, adolescents in Richfield Public Schools will be able to catch more shut-eye.

New school start times approved by the Richfield School Board Jan. 3 will give high school students an extra 20 minutes in the morning, and middle-schoolers an extra 30. The shift should allow students to better conform with their natural sleep cycles, said School Boardmember Peter Toensing, a pediatrician by day. Toensing cited numerous studies and reports in reaching that conclusion.

“Some adolescents in their early classes actually show the same signs and symptoms of a person with a sleep disorder like obstructive sleep apnea, where they simply can’t stay awake,” Toensing said. “And probably many of us who spend much time in a high school classroom can really relate to that.”

Richfield High School is moving its start time from 8:10 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. as it adds 20 minutes to the daily schedule. Richfield Middle School plans to start the day at 8:35 a.m., 30 minutes later than the current schedule dictates, with the school day extended by 10 minutes.

Richfield administrators cited an extra period of class at the high school as the chief benefit of the expanded schedule, but the later start time also falls in line with a recommendation from the American Academy of Pediatrics. Toensing noted the 2014 recommendation as he outlined the benefits of the move.

When children reach puberty, their sleep-wake cycles shift as much as two hours, making it difficult for them to fall asleep before 11

p.m. and therefore more difficult to get their recommended 8.5-9.5 hours of sleep, according to the pediatric academy.

The result is a greater occurrence of physical and mental health problems, the organization says. Those problems include higher rates of obesity, obesity-related illness and depression, Toensing noted.

He acknowledged that some might think, “ ‘Well, when I was a kid we were up at 7. We were in school by 7:25. I did it, why cant they?’ ” he said.

“And I think it’s important to understand something about the biology of adolescents. This is not just kids who are being lazy, this is not kids who are staying up too late by choice. It actually has to do with shifts in sort of the neurochemistry of the brain, shifts in the circadian rhythm.

“As kids move through puberty, they just can’t fall asleep earlier anymore, and they just can’t get up as early as they did when they were young.”

Others may question whether the later start times mean students will simply stay up later. “That turns out not to be the case. Kids tend to go to bed about the same time, but they’re able to sleep a little later,” Toensing said, citing a Minneapolis Public Schools study.

However, it is less clear whether the added sleep amounts to better performance in school, he cautioned. “There’s some controversy around, ‘Does it actually improve test scores?’ Some studies say yes, some studies are equivocal,” Toensing said.

School Boardmember Crystal Brakke emphasized the need to keep tabs on the academic results in Richfield. “This change is gonna take years to work its way through our system,” she said.

But no matter the academic outcomes, Toensing said, “To me, the literature is pretty clear” on the health benefits.

“Chronic sleep loss in children and adolescents is one of the most common – and easily fixable – public health issues in the U.S. today,” said pediatrician Judith Owens, lead author of the pediatric academy’s policy statement.

Considering that, more and more schools are pushing back their start times, Richfield Supt. Steve Unowsky said. Nationally, 40 percent of U.S. high schools start before 8 a.m., while only 15 percent start at 8:30 a.m. or later, according to the pediatric academy, which recommends a start time of no later than 8:30 a.m.

Sports schedules

A later start time means a later dismissal bell, and the board addressed the effect that would have on a few sports. Richfield Athletic Director David Boie has been working with coaches to iron out several conflicts related to practice schedules.

Management at the practice venue for the golf team – Crystal Lakes Golf Club in Lakeville – has stated a willingness to work with the team on their schedule due to the later dismissal time of 3:20 p.m., according to Unowsky.

“There should be no significant impact in regards to golf,” he said.

The Bloomington Gymnastics Club, which hosts the Richfield gymnastics team, has also expressed willingness to accommodate the teams’ later practice time, according to Unowsky, although the facility would have to be shared during that time.

There were also concerns about the alpine skiing team, which practices at Buck Hill in Burnsville, but the team can move its practice time to a window later in the day, according to Unowsky. The trap shooting team, however, may face a conflict at its venue in Eagan. Starting practice later means the team may have to place a limit on participants, Unowsky said.

Another possible point of inconvenience lies with the girls hockey team, which competes cooperatively with the Academy of Holy Angels. Their practices start at 3:30 p.m., and Richfield’s players can be allowed to arrive later, but there are efforts to keep that from being necessary, according to the superintendent.

2017-18 calendar and elementary schedule changes

The school board’s support for the new daily schedule was attached to its unanimous approval of the 2017-18 calendar.

The most notable calendar change regards days with no class, Boardmember Christine Maleck observed. “There are a lot fewer single days off here and there, and some consistent, solid structures of five-day weeks in a row,” Maleck said.

“We worked to avoid the breaks as much as possible,” said Craig Holje, the district’s chief human resources and administrative officer.

The district made the more consistent schedule possible by better aligning professional development days for teachers, according to Unowsky.

Regarding the daily schedule, two elementary schools face changes this fall. Centennial and Sheridan elementary schools will both start 30 minutes later, running from 8:10 a.m. to 2:40 p.m.

