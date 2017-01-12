Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF RICHFIELD

Public Hearing Notice

REGARDING: Concrete alley paving improvements in the City of Richfield (2017 Alley Paving Project). Unpaved alleys in Richfield are proposed as a paving program for the City to provide concrete alley surfacing to benefit abutting properties and the traveling public. Property abutting alleys will be assessed for alley construction according to the assessment policy established in the City Council Resolution No. 6345.

WHEN: Tuesday, January 24, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. The public hearing will be held as part of the regular City Council meeting.

WHERE: Richfield City Council Chambers, 6700 Portland Avenue, Richfield, MN 55423

SUBJECT ADDRESS: 7333 5th Ave S, 7337 5th Ave S, 7341 5th Ave S, 7345 5th Ave S, 1524 66th St E, 1528 66th St E, 1532 66th St E, 6736 Blaisdell Ave S, 6740 Blaisdell Ave S, 6744 Blaisdell Ave S, 6533 Bloomington Ave S, 6300 Irving Ave S, 6306 Irving Ave S, 6310 Irving Ave S, 6301 James Ave S, 6309 James Ave S, 6315 James Ave S, 7332 Portland Ave, 7336 Portland Ave, 7340 Portland Ave, 7344 Portland Ave, 6745 Wentworth Ave S, 6741 Wentworth Ave S, 6737 Wentworth Ave S

LEGAL DESCRIPTION: Contact the Engineering Office at 612-861-9791 for a complete legal description.

QUESTIONS: Contact Jeff Pearson, City Engineer 612-861-9791

HOW TO COMMENT: Attend the hearing and you will be heard or submit written comments to Jeff Pearson, City Engineer, 6700 Portland Avenue, Richfield, MN 55423. All written comments must be submitted prior to January 17, 2017 to be considered part of the public hearing record.

