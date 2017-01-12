Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF BLOOMINGTON

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
By the Planning
Commission
CASE FILE NUMBER:
PL2016-233
APPLICANT:
Great Wolf Resort (applicant)
WSI (I) RWP LLC (owner)
PROPERTY ADDRESS:
1700 American Boulevard East
PROPOSAL: Conditional Use Permit and Major Revision to Final Development Plan to expand hotel floor area, add one hotel room, expand porte cochere, and make interior and exterior modifications to the waterpark and hotel.
DATE, LOCATION, AND TIME
OF HEARING:
01/26/2017, 6:00 PM
City Council Chambers –
Bloomington City Hall
1800 West Old Shakopee Road
Bloomington, MN 55431
City Council consideration date will be announced at the Planning Commission meeting date at which action is taken.
HOW YOU CAN PARTICIPATE:
(Please include Case File number above when corresponding)
1. Submit a letter to the address below expressing your views;
2. Attend the hearing and give testimony about the proposal; and/or
3. Contact the Planning Division using the information below.
FURTHER INFORMATION: Nick Johnson, Planner
City of Bloomington
1800 West Old Shakopee Road
Bloomington, MN 55431-3027
Phone: 952-563-8925
Email:
Published in the
Bloomington Sun Current
January 12, 2017
640506