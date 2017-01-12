Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF BLOOMINGTON

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

By the Planning

Commission

CASE FILE NUMBER:

PL2016-233

APPLICANT:

Great Wolf Resort (applicant)

WSI (I) RWP LLC (owner)

PROPERTY ADDRESS:

1700 American Boulevard East

PROPOSAL: Conditional Use Permit and Major Revision to Final Development Plan to expand hotel floor area, add one hotel room, expand porte cochere, and make interior and exterior modifications to the waterpark and hotel.

DATE, LOCATION, AND TIME

OF HEARING:

01/26/2017, 6:00 PM

City Council Chambers –

Bloomington City Hall

1800 West Old Shakopee Road

Bloomington, MN 55431

City Council consideration date will be announced at the Planning Commission meeting date at which action is taken.

HOW YOU CAN PARTICIPATE:

(Please include Case File number above when corresponding)

1. Submit a letter to the address below expressing your views;

2. Attend the hearing and give testimony about the proposal; and/or

3. Contact the Planning Division using the information below.

FURTHER INFORMATION: Nick Johnson, Planner

City of Bloomington

1800 West Old Shakopee Road

Bloomington, MN 55431-3027

Phone: 952-563-8925

Email:

[email protected]

Published in the

Bloomington Sun Current

January 12, 2017

640506