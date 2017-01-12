Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF BLOOMINGTON

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

By the City Council

CASE FILE NUMBER:

PL2016-196

APPLICANT:

DJR Architecture (user)

PHD Properties LLC (owner)

PROPERTY ADDRESS:

9101 OLD CEDAR AVE S

PROPOSAL: Rezone 9101 Old Cedar Avenue from R-4 (Multiple-Family Residential) to RM-50 (Multiple-Family Residential) and Final Site and Building Plans for a 4 story, 32-unit apartment building

DATE, LOCATION, AND TIME

OF HEARING:

1/23/2017, 7:00 PM

City Council Chambers –

Bloomington City Hall

1800 West Old Shakopee Road

Bloomington, MN 55431

HOW YOU CAN PARTICIPATE:

(Please include Case File number above when corresponding)

1. Submit a letter to the address below expressing your views;

2. Attend the hearing and give testimony about the proposal; and/or

3. Contact the Planning Division using the information below.

FURTHER INFORMATION:

Nick Johnson, Planner

City of Bloomington

1800 West Old Shakopee Road

Bloomington, MN 55431

Phone: 952-563-8925

Email:

[email protected]

Published in the

Bloomington Sun Current

January 12, 2017

640504