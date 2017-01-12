Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF BLOOMINGTON

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
By the City Council
CASE FILE NUMBER:
PL2016-196
APPLICANT:
DJR Architecture (user)
PHD Properties LLC (owner)
PROPERTY ADDRESS:
9101 OLD CEDAR AVE S
PROPOSAL: Rezone 9101 Old Cedar Avenue from R-4 (Multiple-Family Residential) to RM-50 (Multiple-Family Residential) and Final Site and Building Plans for a 4 story, 32-unit apartment building
DATE, LOCATION, AND TIME
OF HEARING:
1/23/2017, 7:00 PM
City Council Chambers –
Bloomington City Hall
1800 West Old Shakopee Road
Bloomington, MN 55431
HOW YOU CAN PARTICIPATE:
(Please include Case File number above when corresponding)
1. Submit a letter to the address below expressing your views;
2. Attend the hearing and give testimony about the proposal; and/or
3. Contact the Planning Division using the information below.
FURTHER INFORMATION:
Nick Johnson, Planner
City of Bloomington
1800 West Old Shakopee Road
Bloomington, MN 55431
Phone: 952-563-8925
Email:
Published in the
Bloomington Sun Current
January 12, 2017
640504