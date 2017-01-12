Hornets swimmers hit 100-point mark twice

Edina scores pair of wins

Edina High’s boys swimming and diving team improved to 3-0 in dual meets by winning twice in recent meets at Art Downey Aquatic Center.

Coach Downey’s Hornets topped Rosemount 103-75 and Anoka 100-78, showing substantial depth and quality in both outings. Freshman Charlie Webb of the Edina High boys swimming and diving team competes in the 200-yard individual medley. (Photo by Mark Trockman – trockstock.com)

The Hornets opened the Rosemount meet with a win in the 200-yard medley relay by Alex Raming, Thomas Tuchenhagen, Charlie Webb and Gabe Baker.

Tuchenhagen is a sophomore. The other three boys are freshmen. Their time was 1:49.29.

In the 200-yard freestyle, Edina ninth-grader Liam DeMuth earned first place in 1:51.90 and teammate Nate Ruegemer was second.

Edina also had a 1-2 finish in the 200 individual medley with Andrew Gray winning and Webb taking second place. Gray’s time was 2:00.82.

Edina’s Raming won the 50-yard freestyle in 25.66. Teammates Lukas Kovanda and eighth-grader J.J. Reger placed third and fourth.

Charlie Greene of Edina placed first in diving with a score of 252.50.

Gray and ninth-grader Jacob Biscan placed 1-2 in the 100-yard butterfly with Gray swimming 54.55 seconds.

Three Edina ninth-graders were 1-2-3 in the 100 freestyle with Webb taking first in 50.09. John Santrizos was second and Baker placed third.

Edina’s Ruegemer won the 500 free in 5:06.22, and then the Hornets won the 200-yard freestyle relay with Webb, Michael Willett, Ryan Phillip and Jed Jones going 1:35.80.

The Hornets swam the last three events exhibition.

Anoka Meet

Edina’s win over Anoka was similar to the Rosemount meet.

The Hornets started with a win from Biscan, Willett, Webb and Michael Lin in the 200-yard medley relay. Their time was 1:49.11. Webb won the 200 freestyle 1:48.14.

The Hornets had a win from sophomore Caleb Griffiths in the 200-yard individual medley. His time was 2:16.84. Hornet Cole Murphy placed third.

Willett gave Edina first place in the 50 freestyle in 24.37, while his teammates, Santrizos and Jacob Chow were third and fourth.

Edina placed first and second in diving with Ryan Phillip and Greene. Phillip’s score was 182.05.

Biscan led an Edina sweep in the 100 butterfly with a winning time of 55.58. Webb was second and DeMuth third.

In the 100 freestyle, it was another sweep for the Hornets with Ruegemer, Baker and Jack Barrie. Ruegemer’s winning time was 52.72.

Edina took two of the top three places in the 500 freestyle. Ninth-grader Jed Jones was the winner in 4:56.60 and Henry Dorn placed third.

The Hornets excelled in the 200-yard medley relay by taking the top two places. Cole Murphy, DeMuth, Barrie and Willett took first in 1:38.21. Close behind was Edina’s second-place team of Phillip, Owen Smalley, Baker and Thomas Tuchenhagen in 1:38.97.

As was the case in the win over Rosemount, Edina was able to swim exhibition in the final three events.

Edina had a fastest exhibition time of 3:37.65 in the 400-yard freestyle relay with Billy Straub, Charlie Rendleman, Griffiths and Webb. Baker, Mattias Oddsson, Sam Goodell and Jones posted a time of 3:39.71.