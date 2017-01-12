Firefighters battle two home fires, ice cold temperatures

The Edina Fire Department responded to back-to-back home fires last week, enduring temperatures well below zero.

The first was on the evening of Jan. 4. The fire department was called after neighbors spotted a fire on the 7000 block of Sally Lane at 11:35 p.m.

When fire crews arrived, smoke was seen pouring from the home. Firefighters discovered and quickly gained control of a basement fire.

Firefighters also battled sub-zero temperatures and received mutual aid from the Bloomington, Eden Prairie, Excelsior, Golden Valley, Hopkins, Minnetonka, Richfield and St. Louis Park fire departments to take turns from the bitter cold.

“Once firefighters get wet, there’s no way for them to dry out and warm up, so we have to call in additional help,” said Fire Inspector Brian Hanrahan.

There were no injuries, but the home had significant water and smoke damage.

While the exact cause of the fire is still under investigation, a release from the fire department suggested that the fire appears to have started near the home’s water heater.

“If you smell gas, get out of the house and call 911 immediately,” said Hanrahan. “Even if it’s something the gas company needs to take care of, we’d rather have residents call us first to ensure their safety.”

The following evening, the fire department was called to the 5000 block of Bruce Avenue after receiving a report from a passerby.

Fire crews arrived shortly after 7 p.m. to find a fire in a two-story single-family home.

According to a release, the fire appears to have started in the wall of the master bedroom before spreading to the attic, although the exact cause is still under investigation.

Damage was minimal, and there were no injuries.

The fire department received mutual aid from the Hopkins, Richfield and St. Louis Park fire departments.