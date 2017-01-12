Edina captain is ‘Gold’ Standard

Hornet goalie stops EP 1-0

A battle between two of the state’s best girls hockey goalies lived up to the hype as Edina topped Eden Prairie 1-0 in a Lake Conference game Jan. 3 at Edina’s Braemar Arena.

Edina senior Anna Goldstein won her personal duel with Eden Prairie junior Alexa Dobchuk. Over 51 minutes, the only shot that found the back of the net came off the stick of Edina junior Aliyah Lance, who tallied from close range in the third period. C.C. Bowlby and Anna Klein assisted on the goal. Edina High girls hockey goalie Anna Goldstein flashes a smile following the Hornets’ 1-0 victory over Eden Prairie Jan. 3 at Braemar Arena. (Sun Current staff photo by John Sherman)

While both goalies met the challenge of the big game, it was a flurry of saves midway through the third period that allowed Edina to win. Goldstein stopped three shots from 10-15 feet away and an Edina defenseman blocked a shot, as well. Goldstein stopped all 14 of Eden Prairie’s shots on net, while Dobchuk rejected 27 of 28 Hornet shots.

The best defense for Edina proved to be a good offense, and late in the third period Edina was able to keep the puck in the Eagles’ end.

With 10 seconds remaining in the final period, Edina captain Grace Bowlby sent a long shot toward Eden Prairie’s empty net that barely missed the mark.

That gave Eden Prairie one last chance with a face-off in Edina’s end.

During a timeout Hornet head coach Sami Reber told her girls how she wanted that face-off played.

“In that situation, the puck is irrelevant if you hold off their bodies,” said Reber, who sent senior Anna Klein out to take the draw with 6.4 seconds remaining.

Klein didn’t go for the puck, she just put her body on her EP counterpart. Time quickly expired before the Eagles could get a shot on net.

Coach Reber praised Goldstein’s determination.

“Anna is such a competitive person,” she said. “She came out and dominated every puck that came her way.”

“I knew I would have to beat down all three periods,” said Goldstein, who is in her third season as the varsity regular. “It took a lot of grit and stamina from all of our girls to get this win. A game like this is what we skate for. Eden Prairie has so many good shooters … you have to be on your toes.”

What was it like for Goldstein when Lance scored the go-ahead goal?

“Oh, my gosh, it was amazing,” she said.

After Edina scored, Eden Prairie put its star forward, Naomi Rogge, on the ice as often as possible. No. 9 is one of the best players in the state, but Goldstein noticed only EP’s black uniforms, not one specific player.

“In any game, I try to tune out who’s who and just try to do my job,” Goldstein noted. With the victory, Edina improved to 13-0-1 and held onto its No. 1 state Class AA ranking. Eden Prairie is also on the way to a good season with a 12-4-0 mark.

