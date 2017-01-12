Eagles dance team to host Lake finals Thursday

Eden Prairie’s only home dance meet features the Lake Conference squads

Eden Prairie Dance Team hoped to take a home-court advantage as hosts of the Lake Conference Championships Thursday night.

The Jan. 12 meet comes at a good time for the Eagles after tying Wayzata for first place at the Dec. 20 conference kick meet.

Eden Prairie had a busy weekend participating in the Best of the Best Showcase at the University of Minnesota Friday followed by the Lakeville South Invitation on Saturday.

At Thursday’s conference final, varsity and junior varsity champions will be awarded in jazz and high kick.

EPDT will also honor eight seniors and their parents including Ally Butler, Lauren Dillon, Brooke Ericksen, Sydney Hanson, Rachel Kniss, Shelby Lyons, Michaela Meink and Sophie Riebling.

Eden Prairie started the competition season with a fourth place finish at the Dec. 1 jazz meet at Edina scoring 350 points out of a possible 500. Wayzata and Edina took the top two spots in the meet.

Scores are tabulated by judges in 10 categories (like turns/kicks, leaps/kick height, accuracy, difficulty, etc.) with a max score of 50 to reach the 500 total score.

Two days later, Dec. 3, EPDT improved to place second in the Class AAA high kick competition at the WOW Factor Invite at Target Center (site of the state meet on Feb. 17-18) with 403 points, four points behind champion Maple Grove.

The second conference meet of the season on Dec. 8, EPDT improved by five points tie Edina for third place with 355 points at the first high kick meet.

Next it was on to the Eastview Invite on Dec. 10 where Eden Prairie competed in both jazz and kick events. EPDT finished fifth in the AAA kick with 386 points, nine points behind Lakeville South with the host Lightning taking home top honors with 435 points.

Eastview also won the jazz portion of the invite with 457 points while Eden Prairie scored 395 points to place eighth, one point back from seventh-place Lakeville South.

The third conference meet of the season came Dec. 15 at Minnetonka as Eden Prairie finish fourth in the jazz meet with 398 points, eight points back of third-place Hopkins while Edina and Wayzata tied for the top spot with 438 points each.

Eden Prairie’s best finish of the conference season came Dec. 20 with the team garnering second place in the kick meet with 400 points, 11 points off the score posted by champion and host Wayzata.

Contact Jason Olson at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter at @MNSunSports or @SunSportsJason.