City – CITY OF RICHFIELD

NOTICE OF FILING DATES FOR CANDIDATES FOR MUNICIPAL ELECTIVE OFFICE

Notice is hereby given of the filing date for candidates for the following municipal elective office:

OFFICES TO BE ELECTED:

CITY OF RICHFIELD MAYOR

A candidate for this municipal office must reside, while seeking election and while serving in office, within the City of Richfield.

CANDIDATE FILING PERIOD

The candidate filing period for this municipal elective office is as follows:

Opens: Tuesday, January 17, 2017 – 8:00 A.M.

Closes: Monday, January 30, 2017 – 5:00 P.M.

All candidates for elective office shall be nominated by petition. Nominating petitions are available from the City Clerk.

Nominating petitions must contain the signatures of 10 individuals who are registered voters in Richfield. A $25.00 filing fee is due at the time of filing the nominating petition.

Nominating petitions must be submitted during the filing period to the City Clerk at Richfield Municipal Center, 6700 Portland Avenue.

ELECTION DATE

Election date for this municipal elective office is as follows:

Special Election:

Tuesday, March 7, 2017.

For further information, call 612-861-9738.

Elizabeth VanHoose

City Clerk

Published in the

Richfield Sun Current

January 12, 19, 2017

640651