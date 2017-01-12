Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 280

(Official Publication)

Richfield Public Schools 7001 Harriet Avenue South

Richfield, MN 55423

ADVERTISEMENT FOR PROPOSALS

The Board of Education, Richfield Public Schools/District #280, will receive sealed proposals on the following Group Health and Welfare Benefits: Medical Insurance Plans

Until 12:00 P.M. on February 3, 2017, at Richfield Public Schools, 7001 Harriet Avenue South, Richfield, MN 55423

Copies of the Request for Proposal, existing labor management agreements, and existing contracts are available free of charge at OneDigital, 2860 Vicksburg Lane N., Plymouth, MN 55447. Proposals should be addressed to Craig Holje, Richfield Public Schools, and the envelope clearly marked to indicate the contents.

No Vendor may withdraw his/her proposal within thirty (30) days after date of opening proposals without the consent of the Board of Education.

Richfield Public Schools reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive informalities in bidding. Richfield Public Schools reserves the right to select the proposal which best meets the needs of the Richfield Public Schools pursuant to M.S. 471.6161.

Published in the

Richfield Sun Current

January 12, 2017

640901