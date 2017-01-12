Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 271

BLOOMINGTON, MINNESOTA

1.01 INTRODUCTORY INFORMATION

A. From: Kraus-Anderson Construction Company acting on behalf of Bloomington Public Schools ISD #271 (Owner).

B. Project: Poplar Bridge Elementary Mechanical Improvements

C. Key Dates:

1. Bid Due Date: Thursday, February 2nd, 2017, at 2:00 pm local time.

2. Pre-Bid Conference and Walkthrough: A Pre-Bid conference will be held on Thursday, January 19th at 3:30 p.m. at Poplar Bridge Elementary, 8401 Palmer Avenue South, Bloomington, MN, 55437.

3. Cut off Date for Questions and Interpretations: End of day Tuesday, January 24th, 2017.

D. Method of Delivery: Kraus-Anderson Construction Company has been selected as an Agency Construction Manager by Bloomington Public Schools to administer the construction of various improvements as follows:

1. The project consists of mechanical updates, electrical & lighting, window replacement, & bathroom and kitchen remodeling at Poplar Bridge Elementary.

2. The work will be constructed in one (1) phase in accordance with the Project Schedule.

E. Work Included in this Offering: We are presently soliciting multiple prime competitive bids for the following portions of work as defined herein.

1. All portions of the Work as defined in Section 01 12 10.

F. Bid Date and Location: Sealed bids in duplicate will be received at the office of the Purchasing Agent, Educational Services Center, 1350 West 106th Street, Bloomington, MN 55431, then publicly opened and read aloud. Bids will be received until 2:00 pm local time, on Thursday, February 2, 2017.

G. Bid Security: Each bid shall be accompanied by Bid Security in form of certified check, cashiers check or bid bond in amount of five (5) percent of Base Bid submitted, made payable to Owner, as guarantee that Bidder will, if awarded, enter into Contract in accordance with Contract Documents and submitted Bid.

1.02 QUESTIONS SHALL BE SUBMITTED TO

A. Questions shall be submitted to Kraus-Anderson Construction Company at the address below on or before the Date indicated above.

Ken Francois

Kraus-Anderson Construction Company

8625 Rendova Street N.E.

P. O. Box 158

Circle Pines, MN 55014

Phone: 763-786-7711

[email protected]

1.03 AVAILABILITY OF BIDDING DOCUMENTS

A. Location for Review and Examination: Bidding Documents (Project Manual, Drawings, and other Contract Documents) are available at the locations indicated below for review and examination:

B. Builders Exchanges and Plan rooms

Minnesota Builders Exchange (MBEX)

1123 Glenwood Avenue

Minneapolis, MN 55405

Phone: 612-381-2620

ISQFT & AGC Of MN Plan room

525 Park Street, #110

St. Paul, MN 55103

Phone: 800-364-2059

MEDA

250 Second Avenue South, #106

Inver Grove Heights, MN 55076

Phone: 612-259-6561

Mid-Minnesota Builders Exchange

2104 Highway 12 East

Willmar, MN 56201

Phone: 320-235-0300

Reed Construction Document Processing

2000 Clearwater Drive

Oak Brook, IL 60523

Phone: 800-936-6385

Builders Exchange of Rochester

108 Elton Hills Lane NW Rochester, MN 55901

Phone: 507-282-6531

Builders Exchange of Mankato

75 Navaho Avenue, Suite 2

Mankato, MN 56001

Phone: 507-387-2002

Builders Exchange of St. Cloud

110 6th Avenue South

St. Cloud, MN 56302

Phone: 320-252-5832

C. Procurement of Documents for Bidders on Prime Contracts:

1. Obtain Bidding Documents through www.isqft.com. Please contact Laurie Fronk at 763-792-3610 or [email protected] to receive an invite.

D. Examination of Documents: Bidder shall carefully examine entire content of Bidding Documents to become thoroughly familiar with the documents and project requirements. Refer to Instructions to Bidders for additional requirements.

E. Examination of the Site: Bidders shall make arrangements with the Construction Manager to visit the project site to obtain first-hand knowledge of existing conditions, including existing utilities and services, obstacles which may be encountered and all other conditions relative to the Work to be performed

1.04 OTHER CONDITIONS

A. Time of Completion: Refer to Section 01 32 10 – Bids shall reflect all costs necessary to meet this schedule requirement.

B. Owners Right to Reject Bids: Owner reserves the right to reject a Bid which is in any way incomplete or irregular or to waive informalities or irregularities in a Bid received, and accept a Bid, which in the Owners judgment is in the Owners best interests.

C. Additional Compensation: Contractors shall not receive extra payments for conditions which can be determined by examining the site and the Contract Documents.

Published in the

Bloomington Sun Current

January 12, 19, 2017

640435