Sophomore lights the lamps for the Eagles

Joe Dosan leads Kennedy with 11 goals in 13 games

Close results have gone both ways for boys hockey at Bloomington Kennedy this season including last Thursday’s 3-2 home loss to Blake.

Sophomore forward Joe Dosan leads the team with 11 goals and five assists (16 points) through 13 games including the game-winner coming on the power play at 14:43 of the third period at Waconia on Dec. 17. Setting up Dosan was David Beacom and Zach Workman.

Dosan is getting opportunities to score with hard work and a lot of effort.

“Playing hard in the corners and (special teams) opportunities,” he said as a second-year member of the varsity team. “We’re just playing well right now and guys are getting the puck to the net.”

“I’m putting more pucks on the net. More second-change opportunities right now.”

Dosan is joined by line mates Zachary Workman (10 points, seven assists) and Shawn Dusing (seven points on four goals).

Dosan was more of a passer at the youth levels and said he looked up to last year’s leading scorer Jory McWilliams who graduated last June and is playing junior hockey in Tampa, Florida this season. McWilliams helped Dosan figure out how to succeed at the varsity level, so far.

“This year I’ve had to take the role of being a goal-scorer, someone to be counted on late in a game, so that is always exciting,” Dosan said. “We were really close friends and he taught me a lot of things older guys don’t usually get to. Kennedy junior Zach Workman had a goal and assist in the last two games. (Sun Current staff photo by Jason Olson)

“He was more of a power forward who likes to get into those gritty areas and then more of a finesse player with stickhandling, he can shoot the puck really well and manipulate a defenders feet to his advantage. We worked well together.”

Last season Dosan had one assist as a freshman measuring at 5-foot-7 and now is over the 6-foot mark – in a 3-2 win over Cambridge on Jan. 12, 2016.

Coach Nick Hanrahan said the experience gained by being a freshman on the top team helped get him ready for this season.

“He’s playing great,” Hanrahan said. “He got a lot of experience last year with the pace of play last year and has a great ability to get loose and bury rebounds so we’re very happy with his performance and the fact being a sophomore bodes well for what he’ll be able to do in the future.”

“He finds his way through traffic, just a smart hockey player.”

Dosan noted the fatigue is settling in now on the season. “We’re a young team and not used to playing as many minutes as usual. A lot of us are just looking to keep our skills going on right now and practicing hard which are things that are going to translate right now.”

Jake Ekholm and Workman assisted on Dosan’s first-period power play goal Thursday night against Blake. The Bears went on to a 4-3 overtime win, ending it 2:12 into the extra session in the game played at Bloomington Ice Gardens.

Kennedy took a 2-1 lead as Logan Voigt scored at the 13:10 mark of the second period and Jackson Fuller assisted on Beacom’s third-period goal, coming 1:11 in to retake the lead, 3-2. Just over four minutes later Blake tied it up as they outscored the Eagles by a 39-20 margin including a 17-5 edge in the third period.

On Dec. 22, Dosan collected a hat-trick during what appeared to be a miraculous comeback in Plymouth against Providence Academy. The Eagles were down 5-0 heading into the final period before Jake Ekholm started the comeback scoring 5:06 into the period. A pair of power play goals from Dosan made it 5-3 with assists on both from Ekholm. He completed the hat trick and made it a one-goal game at the 10 minute mark while being set up by first-line teammates Workman and Shawn Dusing.

Ekholm forced overtime scoring with 44 seconds left as Dosan picked up his fourth point of the game and Workman added a third assist.

Providence scored 1:37 into overtime for the win.

Last year Kennedy reached the Bronze Division final at the Schwan Cup tournament over winter break. This year, the Eagles started strong with a 4-1 win over Rogers. Dosan scored twice as Beacom set up both goals. Carter Christine and senior defenseman Erik Swenson scored in the third period for the tournament win, despite being out shot 23-18.

Ekholm set up Swenson for a power play goal to lead Minneapolis 1-0 with 1:57 left in the opening period. Minneapolis scored 22 seconds later and broke the 1-1 draw with a goal in the final 1:45 of the contest to drop the Eagles to the consolation bracket.

Chanhassen handed Kennedy a 6-2 loss in the seventh place game on New Year’s Eve at the Super Rink in Blaine thanks to scoring five times in the second period. Ekholm and Jackson Fuller scored 32 seconds and 7:53 into the game but that would be all the fellow Metro West Conference team would concede as they outshot Kennedy 28-12.

“We came out ready to play and just didn’t finish the game, it’s unfortunate but we play those guys two more times,” Hanranhan said.

Overall, he liked the effort from the tournament in what they learned on the ice and continued to progress as the season moves along.

“We put ourselves in position to be in the championship, just fell a couple minutes short but we learned some things,” Hanrahan said. “It’s a tough tournament and anytime you can play three games in three days, that’s not something high school kids are used. We like to do it in hopes to get ready for playoffs and making the state tournament you’re at least prepared for it.”

Hanrahan learned the team is in better shape than he previously thought, which is a great thing heading into the meat of the Metro West Conference schedule. “It was good to see and the progression we were looking for since its now January. There’s a lot of positives but a fourth place wasn’t what we planned on.”

