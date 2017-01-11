Road rage leads to gun-pointing, cell phone store robbed at gunpoint: Richfield Police reports, Dec. 28 through Jan. 3

Dec. 28 – Someone broke into a vehicle on the 6500 block of Lyndale Avenue around 6:15 a.m. and stole items valued at $600.

After stopping a driver at Penn Avenue and Highway 62 around 7:15 p.m. for having a revoked license, police arrested the suspect for violating a domestic abuse no-contact order.

Police arrested a suspect for third-degree assault on the 900 block of East 77th Street around 9 p.m.

Dec. 29 – A vehicle stopped for an equipment violation at West 65th Street and Lyndale Avenue around 1:45 a.m. was found to be stolen, displaying a license plate from another vehicle. Police arrested the driver and cited the passenger.

A male found sleeping on the 7500 block of Lyndale Avenue around 7:45 a.m. was arrested for possessing a gross misdemeanor level of narcotics.

After responding to Ulta Beauty on a report of suspicious activity around 4 p.m., police arrested a female for providing a false name.

A man was arrested for second-degree assault after police responded to the 7500 block of Lyndale Avenue around 8:15 p.m. on a report of a fight involving a knife.

Police arrested a man for second-degree domestic assault after he fled police when they responded to the 7400 block of Penn Avenue around 11 p.m.

Dec. 30 – A man was arrested for narcotics when police responded to the 7500 block of Thomas Avenue around noon on a report of a suspicious vehicle

Road rage leads to gun-pointing

Two parties got out of their vehicles and drew their pistols in a road rage incident in the Best Buy parking lot around 3:30 p.m. According to Lt. Joe Griffin, one of the parties had a permit to carry. No one was arrested at the time, but the case has been assigned for review of possible charges, Griffin added.

A female shoplifter at Target attempted to steal about $450 worth of goods, it was reported around 5:30 p.m. The suspect was cited and released.

Cell phone store robbed at gunpoint

A robbery at gunpoint was reported at the Lyndale Avenue Boost Mobile store around 8:45 p.m. The total loss was $230. According to Lt. Joe Griffin, no one was hurt in the robbery. He added police do not believe the incident was related to the Dec. 5 robbery of the same store.

Police arrested a driver for first-degree DWI at Portland Avenue and East 69th Street around 11:15 p.m. The driver, who refused a breath test, had a canceled license.

Dec. 31 – A male party was found passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle that crashed into another vehicle on the 3000 block of West 66th Street around 10 a.m. The suspect was arrested for DWI and fifth-degree methamphetamine possession.

Two females were involved in a disturbance at the Richfield Municipal Center around 3:30 p.m. One was arrested for violating a domestic abuse order for protection.

Jan. 1 – Police stopped a vehicle that had a flat tire and was driving slowly at East 72nd Street and Nicollet Avenue around 4:30 a.m. The driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.

Police arrested a driver for second-degree DWI at East 78th Street and Nicollet Avenue around 4:30 a.m.

A vehicle with a slumped over driver was located on the 7600 block of Garfield Avenue around 8:45 p.m. The driver was arrested for fifth-degree cocaine possession.

Jan. 2 – Two males robbed a cell phone store on the 6200 block of Lyndale Avenue at gunpoint around 7:45 p.m. Police were looking into whether the robbery was related to a cell phone store robbery earlier in the week.

Jan. 3 – Police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle on the 7600 block of Cedar Avenue around 11:30 a.m. The vehicle was later recovered in Minneapolis.

A domestic abuse order-for-protection violation was reported on the 7000 block of Portland Avenue around 6 p.m.