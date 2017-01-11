Edina girls take two in Sioux Falls

Games beyond state border are a success

Edina High’s girls basketball went beyond the border last weekend to win two games against teams from Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

In addition to success on the court, the Hornets did some bonding on the trip as they improved to 9-3 overall.

On Friday night, the Hornets routed Roosevelt High 56-30 with three double-figure scorers showing the way. Sophomore guard Macy Nilsen led with 18 points, while senior forward Annika Jank scored 12 and junior guard Olivia Coughlin had 15. Edina High girls basketball forward Annika Jank (25) is the second-leading scorer among Lake Conference players behind Paige Bueckers of Hopkins. (Sun Current staff photo by John Sherman)

The highlight of the win was Edina’s outside shooting, as the Hornets sank eight of nine three-point attempts.

“We were able to rest our starters for much of the second half,” said Edina head coach Matt Nilsen. “The best thing about the game was that we were able to get everyone involved. We found our outside-shooting groove.”

In Saturday afternoon’s game, Jank was unstoppable with 27 points, 12 rebounds and three blocked shots in a 50-38 victory over Lincoln High, the better of the two Sioux Falls teams.

“Lincoln is a top-five team in South Dakota,” said Edina Nilsen. “We got off to a great start defensively and held them to only three points in the first quarter.”

Yes, the South Dakota teams play quarters instead of halves. The other rule difference is that the South Dakota preps play with a shot clock.

Jank didn’t need much scoring support in Saturday’s contest. Edina center Bailey Helgren scored six points and Macy Nilsen had six.

Coach Nilsen said the trip was enjoyable for his team. The Edina boys team accompanied the girls team on the trip and also defeated Roosevelt and Lincoln.

“Defensively, we did a really good job, holding the opponents to 30 and 38 points,” said Nilsen.

The Hornets are idle in this week’s round of Lake Conference games, however, they will stay busy with a nonconference game against the Eagan Wildcats at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, at the Eagan High School gym.

Contact John Sherman at [email protected]