William J. Shasty

Age 94 of Bloomington died peacefully at his daughter’s home on December 31, 2016.

Bill retired from Leslie Paper Co.

Preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Genevee; daughter, Karen Hanninen and brother, Harry Szostakowski. Survived by daughter, Elaine Lyman; 6 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; 7 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Genevieve and many nieces and nephews.

Mass of Christian Burial was Wednesday, January 4th at the Church of the Nativity of Mary, 9900 Lyndale Ave. S., Bloomington. Visitation was on Tuesday, 4-7 p.m. at Gill Brothers Funeral Home, 9947 Lyndale Ave. S., Bloomington, MN, 952-888-7771; and one hour prior to Mass at church. Interment Crystal Lake Cemetery, Minneapolis.

