Kennedy wrestlers land six on Bi-State podium

Robbs leads the way with third place finish at 220 pounds

Bloomington Kennedy/Jefferson wrestling went 3-1 including a 57-25 win over Rochester John Marshall for fifth place at the Farmington Koda Classic duals on Saturday.

The Eagles dominated St. Paul Highland Park 72-6 in the opener and earned a 40-25 second-round win over Rochester Mayo before coming up short against Stillwater 34-33. The Ponnies are ranked among the Lean and Mean teams, just outside the top 12 according to theguilotine.com rankings. Top-ranked Shakopee defeated Mayo 71-6 for first place. Bloomington Kennedy wrestling coach Chuck Vavrosky gives direction during a dual meet at Wayzata Dec. 11. (Sun Current staff photo by John Sherman)

Against Highland, Kennedy went 7-1 in matches not forfeit and each of those wins came by fall including fifth matches in 54 seconds or less including Kole Krause (106) in 23 seconds; Allen Everson (113) in 31 seconds; freshman Joe Jeans (120) in 32 second; Bill Reineccus (126) in 49 seconds and Xavier Judge (132) in 54 seconds.

Noah Keith, ranked No. 6 at 182 (Class AA) won by fall at 1:06 at 170 pounds and Nathan Fosseen scored a fall in 1:42 at 182 pounds.

Against Mayo, it was Everson (113) with another fall coming at 3:05 and Fosseen (182) also picked up a fall coming at 1:13. senior Eric Cruz Lopez ranked No. 8 at 195 pounds (Class AA) collected a fall at 1:46 after winning by forfeit against Highland. Keith picked up a 14-5 major at 170 pounds. Alexis Franco (160) also won with a major, his score was 14-5.

The toughest match of the day came against Stillwater, with five Class AAA ranked wrestlers, as they jumped to a 15-0 lead after four matches including a fall at 1:15 by Reid Ballantyne (No. 2 ranked at 106, Class AAA) against Krause at 113 pounds and Trey Kruse (No. 6 at 126, Class AAA) with a 7-2 decision against Jeans at 120. Judge (132) began the comeback for the Eagles with a pin of Porter Estenson coming 3:13 into the match followed by a pin by junior Reece Averbeck (138) at 3:59 to make it 15-12. Chavez was pinned with two seconds left in the first period at 145 pound followed by a 17-0 tech fall by Kennedy’s Percy Willingham to shrink the Ponnies lead to 21-18 with six matches left.

Franco (160) was pinned by Stillwater’s Josh Piechowski at 2:49 of their 160 pound match followed by a 14-5 major by Keith at 170 pounds and Fosseen adding a third pin on the day to keep pace with the Ponnies – 27-24.

This time, the fall came with six seconds remaining on the opening period of the 182 bout. Fosseen pinned the Ponnies Jackson Dunleap. Cruz Lopez lost a 17-8 major to James Huntley (ranked sixth at 182 pounds, Class AAA) at 195 pounds which increased Stillwater’s lead to 33-24. Sixth-ranked (Class AA) Alchan Robbs lost a 2-0 decision to Stillwater’ s Conner Weiss (ranked sixth at 195, Class AAA).

Bloomington closed out the one-day team tourney on a high note with a very solid win against a Rochester program this time by a 57-25 score against John Marshall.

Krause, Everson and Jeans started the match with first-period pins to build an 18-0 lead.

John Marshall’s Connor Higgins (ranked 10th at 126 pounds) scored a 20-4 tech fall against Reineccus to get the Rockets on the board, 18-5. Averbeck and Willingham added falls of their own at 138 pounds and 152 pounds, respectively.

Cruz Lopez was pinned in the first round by No. 9 ranked Montie Ridley at 195 pounds before Robbs followed with a pin of his own coming at 5:39 of the 220 pound match before Juberian was by forfeit to end the day.

Bi-State Classic

Bloomington came through winter break with six place winners at the 34th annual Bi-State Classic in LaCrosse, Wisconsin Dec. 29-30.

The squad finished 12th out of 60 teams which impressed coach Chuck Vavrosky who noted the good results across the team instead of banking on the success of only a handful of wrestlers to score points for the team total. “It was more of a team thing than individual standouts at least in my eyes,” he said. “At one point toward the end of the first day we were in second place (as a team) and wrestling very well,” he said before an injury to former state entrant junior Jake Leicht forced him out of the tournament after his third round match.

Vavorsky said he’s still shifting guys around to figure out the best weight class for each wrestler.

The top finisher on the podium was senior Alchan Robbs with a third place finish at 220 pounds; Cruz Lopez was sixth at 195 pounds; Averbeck (145) and Jeans (120) each placed eighth and Juberian was 10th at 285 pounds.

Ranked ninth at 170 pounds in Class AA, junior Jake Leicht, scored a fall 22 seconds into his second round match before being injured during his third round match.

Robbs went 5-1 winning the opening two matches by fall followed by two decisions to reach the championship semifinals. Vavrosky liked his consistency on the mat but added Robbs still has areas to improve. “He easily could’ve been in the finals but lost a close one,” Vavrosky said.

That loss came against Hudson, Wisconsin’s Cole Godbout (12-1) by a 6-5 decision.

“It comes down to knowing where you’re at with the score and time left,” Vavrosky said. “After that one we had a chat about how to do things differently.”

Robbs regained his composure to add a 3-1 win over Luxemborg-Casco (Wisconsin)’s Nate Lloyd by a 3-1 decision and earned the bronze medal with a fall at 1:54 against DC Everest (Wisconsin)’s Berkley Corvino.

Cruz Lopez garnered sixth place for the Eagles going 6-3 with four wins coming by fall. He swept through the opening three matches by falls before running into No. 2 ranked Mike Delich of Eastview in the championship quarterfinal, pinning Cruz Lopez in 17 seconds. Cruz Lopez improved with a 6-5 decision over Noah Friedl of Royall (Wisconsin) and fall against Stephen Ronnefeldt of Prairie du Chien/Wauzeka-Steuben (Wisconsin) in 1:57. Cruz Lopez closed out the tournament with decision losses to move to 10-5 overall this season.

Vavrosky added Cruz Lopez is moving around the mat very well on his feet to set up attacks.

Averbeck had a very good performance to go 3-3 and finish eighth on the podium. He picked up two decision wins and added a forfeit win in the consolation sixth round before closing out the tournament with two losses, one by a 9-2 decision against Brandon Daniels of Verona Area (Wisconsin) and in the seventh-place match lost a 13-5 major to Nolan Hertel of Marshfield (Wisconsin).

Jeans also placed eighth going 5-3 at the tournament with two pins. Vavrosky likes the progress Jeans has made to be able to compete at the varsity level.

Jeans lost the consolation semifinal to Stillwater’s Trey Kruse by fall at 2:17 and closed it out with a 9-0 major decision loss to Ellsworth (Wisconsin)’s Sawyer Hamilton.

Juberian went 4-3 with a pair of falls and a 3-2 consolation semifinal win over Eastview’s Ben Sammon before losing to Muskego (Wisconsin)’s Jorin McGuire by a first-round pin.

Vavorsky said the senior’s performance on the mat was the most consistent he’s seen yet. “He didn’t do anything to hurt himself.”

At 182 pounds, Noah Keith moved to moved to 9-3 on the season after posting a 1-2 mark. He opened the tournament with a fall in 1:58 but was next up after Leicht’s injury and was pinned in his two remaining matches. Keith led 5-2 during one of his final two matches but was caught being overly aggressive on a move and was pinned, according to Vavrosky.

Bloomington returned to dual meet action Jan. 3 with a 67-14 win at Burnsville to improve to 6-1. The cooperative Bloomington team have split into two squads for sections since 2008 with Kennedy competing in 2AA and Jefferson in 2-3A. Burnsville is part of Section 2-3A, giving the Jaguars a chance to face perspective section opponents. Vavrosky sat four regulars and as a result Jefferson wrestlers won 2-of-3 matches including juniors Alonzo Chavez-Saros at 152 pounds and heavyweight Isaiah Codden.

