Kennedy captures Rochester Rotary tourney title

Eagles use aggressiveness, speed to pick up tourney title

Bloomington Kennedy girls basketball celebrated winter break by winning both games at the Rochester Rotary Classic, Dec. 29-30. The Eagles captured the Post Bulletin Bracket title joining Rosemount, New Prague and Lakeville North as the other bracket winners at the two-day tournament to improve to 5-3 heading into 2017. Bloomington sophomore guard Zaraya March drives to the hoop against Shakopee Jan. 5. (Sun Current Staff photo by Jason Olson).

bl12girls bb (24) Kennedy sophomores Maya Graf, left, and Zaraya March, right, try to knock the ball away from Shakopee’s Jaley Coplin Jan. 5 (Sun Current staff photo by Jason Olson)

Senior captain Honour Finley said they worked the ball around well and put the ball in the basket to build a three-game winning streak which began with a dominating 64-19 win at Minneapolis Washburn to enter winter break on a high note. Finley had seven points while March and Husting led the way with 13 and 11 points, respectively.

The win came at a good time for the Eagles heading into the winter break tournament.

“Our defense has been the strongest and most consistent thing this season,” Finley said as Kennedy returned home to open 2017 against Shakopee Jan. 5.

The Sabers lead early and pulled away for the 66-45 win after leading by 18 at the break on several Kennedy turnovers to stunt the progress on offense.

“We’re a lot better than we showed tonight,” Kennedy coach Quintin Johnson said. “Disappointed in a lot of things, we didn’t show a lot of fight in the first thing. I just didn’t see any fight. They out-physicaled down there, usually that’s one of our calling cards and then we weren’t able to use our quickness against them and they’re length bothered us. They’re a good team but not 20-points better than us.”

Mateya Hutton led Shakopee with 16 points with 11 points from Brittany West and 10 points from Ashley Herold.

Kennedy countered with nine scorers led by post Alyssa Bryan-Jefferies with eight points, seven points from Imani Sa’eed-El and six points each from Zaraya March, Samantha Husting and Maleigha Singleton.

Kennedy edged St. Paul Como Park 68-57 in the Rochester opener Dec. 29 before a 59-49 win over Burnsville the next day, Dec. 30. Finley and Husting each had 15 points to lead the team with 11 points from March and 10 points from Bryan-Jefferies. “Everyone was knocking down shots and making hustle plays,” Finley said.

Johnson said the tournament was a good chance to build camaraderie, staying overnight in a hotel and bond. “I saw more aggressiveness and fight,” he said. “Sometimes you’re going to get dirty. You’ve got to wear your hard hat and bring your lunch pale to get things done and that’s what we needed (against Shakopee Jan. 5) against a team that was longer than us and I didn’t see enough of that tonight.”

Johnson said they struggled with free throws and turnovers at the start of the season but made enough plays to start 2-1 and thought the issue was fixed. “It reared its head (Jan. 5) and the length on the 1-3-1 really bothered us tonight but no excuses they’re a good team and killed us on the offensive glass and we’ve got to get dirty sometimes cause we don’t have the length we’re used to having.”

With three sophomore starters, Johnson said the combination of seniors with a first leadership role, “It’s a learning experience for them too, it’s back to the drawing board, I thought we fixed a few things in Rochester and Shakopee was coming off a loss to Edina, so they were focused and their game plan worked to a T.”

Bryan-Jefferies and (Shakopee’s) Mateya Hutton got into foul trouble in the first half and the Eagles couldn’t take advantage of the chance to add points with the Sabers top scorer on the bench. “We just couldn’t take into advantage of it,” he said.

bl12 girls bb 21 Bloomington sophomore guard Zaraya March drives to the hoop against Shakopee Jan. 5. (Sun Current Staff photo by Jason Olson).

