Hornet girls escape scare in Wayzata game

Hockey team builds 14-0-1 season record

For two periods on Saturday, Jan. 7, Wayzata sophomore goalie Stephanie Garvis frustrated the Edina High girls hockey team.

The score was 0-0 at the second intermission, and the Hornet’s season-long unbeaten streak appeared to be in jeopardy. Two seniors turned it around for the Hornets in a big third period. Sophomore forward C.C. Bowlby of the Edina High girls hockey team cruises along the boards in the Hornets’ 3-0 victory over Wayzata Jan. 7 at Braemar Arena. (Sun Current staff photo by John Sherman)

Sophie Slattery scored from senior Olivia Kilberg and junior Lolita Fidler to put the Hornets on the board. Then captain Grace Bowlby took control of the action and scored two unassisted goals.

Garvis was Wayzata’s No. 1 star of the game, stopping 23 shots over the first two periods and 29 of 32 overall.

Grace Bowlby earned the co-No. 1 star for Edina along with senior Anna Goldstein, who posted her second Lake Conference shutout of the week in goal. Goldstein rejected 17 Trojan shots.

Perhaps the most unusual aspect of this game was that neither team took a penalty. This is the first time this season that Edina has not had at least one chance on the power play.

Next for the Hornet girls is a Lake Conference matchup with Hopkins/St. Louis Park at 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at Minnetonka Ice Arena.

Hopkins/Park is led by high-scoring junior forward Kylie Hanley, who has 20 goals, and senior defenseman Kate Glover, the Harvard University recruit.

Edina head coach Sami Reber played four seasons of varsity hockey at Harvard before graduating two years ago.