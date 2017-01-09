Sports Photo: Edina boys win Schwan Cup title Published January 9, 2017 at 2:37 pm By Jason Olson Sports Editor Schwan Cup Champs!Edina High’s boys hockey team took the title in the Schwan Cup Gold Division during the holiday break. Captain Sam Walker (front row) holds the Schwan Cup and captain Ben Brinkman displays the banner. Sitting on top of the goal are high-scoring forwards Lewis Crosby (center) and Bram Scheerer along with student manager Johnny Cunningham. (Sun Current staff photo by John Sherman)