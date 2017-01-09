Hornets build unbeaten streak

Tie with Bears builds character

During any high school hockey season, a team has games that are character builders.

Sometimes those games are wins, but often they are losses. And in some cases, they are ties.

The Edina High boys hockey team had a character-building tie Jan. 5 when they held onto their recent unbeaten streak by gaining a 3-3 tie at White Bear Lake. Coach Curt Giles’ Hornets trailed 3-1 going into the third period before goals from Bram Scheerer and Sam Walker, less than a minute apart, pulled them even. Through the rest of the third period and overtime, the teams were scoreless. Captain Sam Walker (10) of the Edina High boys hockey team dives to make a play against St. Thomas Academy defenseman Robbie Stucker during a recent 4-2 Hornet win. Edina has a six-game unbeaten streak going into a 7:30 p.m. game Saturday, Jan. 14, at Blaine. (Sun Current staff photo by John Sherman)

“Every time we play White Bear Lake up there, it’s the same thing,” said Giles. “They come at us really hard and fight for every inch of the ice.”

Edina outshot the Bears 25-11 and had a goal from sophomore standout Jett Jungels in the first period.

Goalie Bob Parenteau was the No. 1 star of the game for White Bear Lake with 22 stops, while Edina’s No. 1 star was Walker, who scored the game-tying goal on a pass from defenseman Luke Johnson. Scheerer’s goal recharged Edina’s offense and earned him the No. 2 star of the game.

“In a situation like that we look for leadership from our best players, and we got it,” said Giles.

In another close game last week, Edina won 5-4 at Burnsville Jan. 3.

It was the Lewis Crosby show in the first period as the junior center recorded a pure hat trick. In the second period, his involvement continued as he assisted on a goal by Jungels.

Walker nailed it down for Edina when his goal gave the Hornets a 5-3 lead in the third period.

Without question, Crosby was Edina’s No. 1 star of the game.

On Saturday, Jan. 7, the Hornets extended their unbeaten streak to six games with a 7-2 victory over the Holy Angels Stars at Richfield Arena.

It was a solid win against a section opponent, Giles noted.

“Holy Angels is another team that challenges you, the same type of team as White Bear Lake,” the coach said.

Edina simply had too much firepower in its corner and took a 5-0 lead into the third period.

Defenseman Jake Boltmann opened the scoring on Crosby’s assist in the first period, and then Scheerer scored from his linemates, Walker and Christian Roble to make it 2-0. Before the end of the opening period, Jungels scored on the power play from Crosby.

Crosby’s short-handed goal from Jungels extended the Hornet lead to 4-0 at 1:32 of the second period. Scheerer scored from Luke Johnson and Walker to extend the lead to 5-0.

After Evan Shoemaker scored early in the third period, Isaac Barron and Jack Knapp pumped in goals for the Stars. Jungels’ second goal of the game, from Walker and Mason Reiners, gave Edina its final five-goal margin.

Next for the Hornets is a nonconference game against Blaine at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 14, at Blaine’s Fogerty Arena.

Blaine is in a rebuilding cycle this year.

“But they have started to play extremely well,” said Giles.

The Hornets will finish a string of eight games away from Braemar soon, and Giles is anxious to get the team back on home ice.

“These road games are good for us,” he said. “You want to go to opponents’ rinks, where you might not be well-liked.”

The character-building opportunity in the recent six-game unbeaten streak is immeasurable because the 5-0-1 record has been accomplished away from Braemar.

“We’re moving in the right direction,” said Giles, whose team stands 10-3-1 just past the halfway point in the season.

