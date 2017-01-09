Hornet boys sweep on Sioux Falls trip

Guards excel in two big wins

South Dakota prep basketball fans got a look at one of Minnesota’s best teams last weekend when the Edina High boys traveled to Sioux Falls for games against Roosevelt and Lincoln.

The Hornets cruised to a 76-41 victory over Roosevelt on Friday night, and then beat Lincoln 64-55 on Saturday afternoon. Senior guard Walt McGrory is the floor general for the Edina High boys basketball team. (Sun Current staff photo by John Sherman)

Guard play was the key for Edina in both games. Senior point guard Walt McGrory continued to dominate with his scoring and passing, while junior Anders Nelson and Jack Middleton also lit up the scoreboard.

Edina coach Joe Burger talked about the way his guards work together.

“Walt and Anders are great kids and good friends,” he said. “They are easy to coach. “In our win over Lincoln, Walt did a great job of setting up Jack Middleton. Jack had 16 of his 18 points in the second half.”

Nelson also benefitted from McGrory’s passing as he led the Hornet attack with 19 points.

“Derek Graf had a huge game against Lincoln,” Burger noted. “He rebounded well and scored eight points. His baskets came when we really needed them.”

Against Roosevelt, McGrory and Nelson were an equal 1-2 punch with each scoring 21 points.

Burger said the games in Sioux Falls presented some challenges for his club.

“We played quarters instead of halves, and we played with a shot clock,” he said. “It affected our rotation with some shorter stints for some of our reserves.”

The Hornets are back in Minnesota now, and it’s back to playing halves.

Edina will host St. Louis Park in a 7 p.m. nonconference game Friday, Jan. 13, at Edina Community Center.

As part of Martin Luther King Day on Monday, Jan. 16, the Hornets will play Orono at 7:30 p.m. at Minneapolis Patrick Henry High School.