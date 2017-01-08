Fundraising dinner to be held in Lakeville

The family of a Bloomington boy who died four years ago is holding its fourth annual fundraiser to benefit a Wisconsin lodge that served the family after the boy died.

The fundraising dinner is in memory of Kody Batchelder, who died in 2013. Kody had a variety of physical challenges from the time he was born and was a third-grade student at Normandale Hills Elementary at the time of his death.

Next week’s dinner at the Lakeville Pizza Ranch will benefit Faith’s Lodge in Danbury, Wis.

The lodge was created in memory of Mark and Susan Lacek’s daughter Faith, who died two weeks before her due date in 2000. The Batchelder family was referred to the lodge following Kody’s death. The lodge provides meals and activities for families that have a child with a life-limiting illness or have lost a child.

The fundraising dinner is 4:30-8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, at Pizza Ranch, 16995 Kenyon Ave. W., Lakeville.

Fundraising vouchers presented on behalf of Kody that night will benefit Faith’s Lodge, as Pizza Ranch will donate 10 percent of sales. Cash and new and used DVD donations will also be collected for Faith’s Lodge during the fundraiser.

Info: tr.im/kodyb