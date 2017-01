“The Birdman of Lauderdale” will speak at the Bloomington Affiliated Garden Clubs meeting next week.

Clay Christensen will speak 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, at St. Mark’s United Church of Christ, 8630 Xerxes Ave., Bloomington.

Christensen is an author who will discuss “Attracting Winter Birds,” as well as the ways of birds here in Minnesota and in Ecuador.