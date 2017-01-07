School district to conduct survey this month

A community survey to assess the perceptions of Bloomington Public Schools on a host of indicators will be conducted this month.

The Minneapolis-based Morris Leatherman Group will administer the telephone survey to 400 random district households, as well as 250 random parents, according to pollsters Bill Morris and Peter Leatherman.

The Morris Leatherman Group, formerly Decision Resources, is a nationwide survey and market research firm founded in 1983. The firm has conducted community surveys in Bloomington for more than 15 years.

Results of the survey will be presented to the Bloomington School Board in February.