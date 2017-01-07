Legislators hopeful for successful session

Edina’s state lawmakers are hopeful as they look into the next legislative session, both for the success of cooperation as well as removing the bad taste from the incomplete 2016 session.

“It is going to be a hard session,” said House District 49B Rep. Paul Rosenthal (DFL-Edina). “A lot that needs to get done from last year.”

Rosenthal, along with District 49 Sen. Melisa Franzen (DFL-Edina), and newly-elected House District 49A Rep. Dario Anselmo (GOP-Edina), agreed that a tax bill, transportation, MNsure and high premiums would be the big topics this session.

“A long-term transportation plan that needs to be brought out and not be just a band-aid that will fund roads and bridges into the future,” Rosenthal said. “It helps both businesses and families, and quite frankly [infrastructure is] in terrible shape right now.”

Franzen said she would continue to advocate for a comprehensive long-term transportation funding package.

“As part of this solution, we need to have a dedicated funding source so we don’t compete with other state priorities like education, which are funded mainly by the general fund,” Franzen said.

“I like light rail, urban transportation, the cities getting to the airport, even into the first ring,” Anselmo said.

“But it seems to get more and more expensive. My party is not in favor of light rail at all. They see it as being expensive … as compared to putting money into road and bridges. Some say, ‘Why can’t we do both,’ but how do you pay for it?”

The continued fight over the beleaguered MNsure marketplace was flagged as an issue that needed immediate attention.

“I hope that we take up some relief [for those in the] individual market who got hit with high premiums,” Rosenthal said. “I was hoping for a special session, but that never happened.”

Rosenthal said that since it hadn’t been fixed earlier, relief would need to come right away before the end of January.

“I have heard from countless constituents frustrated and desperate about increased premiums and how they will be able to afford them,” Franzen said. “I am committed to working with my Senate colleagues on both sides of the aisle to pass premium relief in addition to necessary policy measures, like price transparency in health care.”

For tax reform, Anselmo said the challenge is finding what sources to spread money around without tax increases or the loss of valuable programs.

“We need to try to get some middle-class tax relief, whether it is on the property tax side or income side,” Anselmo said, adding that regulatory reform would help small businesses. “Less rules would be helpful, but there are ones that are important … just as long as they are reasonable.”

Franzen said she would work to pass a tax bill that gives relief to small businesses and working families.

“This targeted tax relief must include childcare tax credits to ensure all Minnesota families have access to high-quality child care,” Franzen said. “I also believe small and large businesses need relief from burdensome taxes in order to grow. I have authored bills in the past to reduce business property taxes and will continue to advocate for this.”

While the delegation may not agree on every issue or every solution, all three emphasized that working together was important for their constituents – and usually they do.

“We agree on most issues, but those don’t get reported,” Rosenthal said. “Just the 5 to 10 percent that gets contentious. When you don’t look at someone as a Democrat or a Republican, but a Paul, Dave or Suzie, it is more possible to get stuff done.”

Working together as a delegation makes sense, but they agreed that extending that cooperation to rural legislators and across the aisle is key to a successful session.

“Us and them doesn’t work, and that is not Minnesota – I am in opposition with that,” Anselmo said.

“All of Minnesota benefits from improved infrastructure, affordable and accessible health care, strong schools, and housing options among many other important issues,” Franzen said. “My priority is to build a stronger and more prosperous Minnesota. I will use my strong ties and relationships with rural Minnesota to make the best investments and policy decisions for our entire region and state.”

Rhetoric from the 2016 election propped up the suggestion that this session was going to be another go at rural vs. metro ideals.

“It is too bad that it came down … to political divide,” Rosenthal said. “We want all cities to survive and all communities to thrive whether it be rural or metro. It is coming down to relationships: taking the time to understand the other districts and legislators, having them understand what your constituents are going through.”

One thing Rosenthal didn’t want repeated from previous sessions was having long bills come before legislators hours before a deadline.

“I refuse to vote a bill 600 pages long with two hours to go,” Rosenthal said. “It is not fair to constituents not knowing what is in it. I think Minnesotans deserve to see bills before they are voted on.”

