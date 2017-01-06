The different flavors of representative-elect Anselmo

With just a few days before the legislature begins, recently-elected representative Dario Anselmo is still figuring out where he will fit in.

“I am this strange, unique, more independent, purple type candidate,” Anselmo said. “It is tough to figure out where that fits, where that works. But over time Edina has become a good fit.”

Part of that fit comes from how he describes his character – a “Minnesotan in a lot of different versions and flavors.”

He was born in the Iron Range, in Duluth, and grew up in the Twin Cities, both St. Paul and Minneapolis, before living in Edina.

His small business expertise, including being former owner of the Fine Line Music Cafe in Minneapolis, gives Anselmo a set of skills he believes is valuable to being a small business friendly legislator.

But most importantly to him, he is a parent of three kids and a husband of 19 years.

In his free time, he mostly spends time with his family. With three kids of middle school age, sporting and events and activities carve out a major, but valuable, time in the Anselmo home.

While they are a skiing family, Anselmo chooses to fat tire bike when he does get that elusive time alone.

“I like to bike. I try to do the fat tire in the winter time, but really it is more of a fall, spring season.” Anselmo said. “When it is minus 10, there is not a lot I like to do outside anyway.”

Anselmo thought that his different viewpoints and hats were his advantage, and the voters must have noticed as well.

Anselmo unseated the 20-plus year incumbent Ron Erhardt 51 to 48 percent in the general election in November, earning him an office in St. Paul.

Traveling through metro traffic to St. Paul far from thrills Anselmo, but it is all part of the scheduling plan he has to suss out.

“Needing and wanting to be back for family-related activities and work-related activities … this is going to be tough,” Anselmo said. “Making the schedules work is going to be important.”

But, he noted that both Rep. Paul Rosenthal and Sen. Melisa Franzen also have family commitments and their own work life, compared to legislators that seemingly move and live in St. Paul after getting elected.

“I think that makes you much more of a regular person … family, work and your job – it is a much more normal existence,” Anselmo said. “It will be a little more tough for me now, but staying plugged into what is happening here is important.”

But his new role doesn’t change everything.

His wife also has a job, so household duties will be doubled up just as before he was elected.

“I go to the grocery store just as much as she does,” Anselmo said.

And he expects to be stopped when he is out in Edina, even if just recognition from “being that guy” who had his face in a campaign commercial.

He believes that the congratulatory greetings will soon fade, but the next challenge is moving into the role of being seen as “Edina’s representative,” the title held by his predecessor.

His considers Edina to be a changing suburb, a key distinction in being its representative.

“If it was a little bit of a bedroom community, that has changed,” Anselmo said. “There is an urban component to it. Some have said that there is a little bit more of Minneapolis in Edina every day.”

Anselmo noted that by looking at voting maps and even lawn sign placement, one can see the shifting blue, red and even his special blend of purple that shapes different neighborhoods and generations in Edina.

This includes moving from a car-only suburb to a community enriched by bike lanes, sidewalks and walking paths, even though a contingent doesn’t want to see that happen.

“People want to keep changing. That is a big question – how can you do that?” Anslemo said. “I don’t want to the take the mentality of ‘if you don’t like it, move someplace else.’ Some people want to see more than just cars here like in the 50s, but how do you make that transition?”

His solution is to education, embrace, inform and involve as many people as he can.

“You don’t want to draw the line of ‘us versus them’,” Anselmo said. “For me, it is trying now to do … what I can to help our community, our state.”

One area he hopes to confront is the idea that Edina isn’t on a pedestal like some others might see it – that there are still issues, problems and concerns that can be solved or addressed at a state level that helps Edina.

“Hopefully [the legislature] isn’t just two tribes fighting for whatever the trophy is,” Anselmo said. “I want to be charting more of a Edina way, making a difference and that is the opportunity.”

