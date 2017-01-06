Kennedy choirs to host fundraising dinner

The Kennedy High School show choirs will host their annual dinner and performance fundraiser this weekend.

The dinner is 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, in the school cafeteria and auditorium, 9701 Nicollet Ave. S.

The evening will feature entertainment by Rhythm In Gold, East Side Swingers and Valley View Voices show choirs, as well as a silent auction to benefit the choirs. A soup dinner of chicken wild rice soup, chili or vegetarian chili, bread, salad and beverage will be served in the cafeteria.

Tickets are $10 and may be purchased at the door, from Kennedy choir students or by email at [email protected]