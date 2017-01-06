Janet Elaine Hart

Heart of Gold

Janet Hart, age 87 of Bloomington, passed away peacefully on January 4, 2017 at her home in Bloomington with her family by her side.Preceded in death by her husband, Lee and daughter, Sue.Survived by her two daughters, Linda (Brad) Larson and Nancy (Dean) Doty; grandchildren, Nyna, Sarah, Tina, Michon, Nick, Jana, and Adam; and great-grandchildren, Lilly, Hannah, Henry, Sam, and Norah.Service will be held at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 8600 Freemont Ave. S., Bloomington on Saturday, January 21st at 11 a.m. with visitation/luncheon to follow.