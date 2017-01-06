First-term legislators eye dawning session with hope

The 2017 session of the Minnesota

state legislature convened on Jan. 3. (Submitted photo)

With the 2017 legislative session starting up, two newly-elected legislators representing the Eden Prairie area eyed their first term with optimism.

“I feel great,” said Steve Cwodzinski, former Eden Prairie High School teacher and first-term state senator of District 48. “I’m feeling so excited to do the people’s business. The people have sent me to St. Paul to represent Senate District 48. I’m honored and privileged for the opportunity to serve.”

Laurie Pryor, elected to replace Yvonne Selcer in representing House District 48A, expressed similar sentiments.

“As a first-termer, it’s just exciting right now,” said Pryor. “It’s an honor to be elected and to represent the people of the district. Right now, I just go into it with enthusiasm. I know there’s a lot of work ahead, but I am just glad to be there.” Pryor Pryor described some of the legislator on-boarding process, a bipartisan effort to prepare newly-elected representatives for work in the Legislature.

“There has been a very organized and very effective orientation and training for new representatives,” said Pryor. “I think that they do a great job in getting everyone grounded in what the job is and what your resources are. You come away from that knowing that other representatives want you to be successful.

“We’re all here for the same reason,” added Pryor. “We care about our state.”

Though already climbing a learning curve for their new roles, Cwodzinski and Pryor were also thinking about what they hoped to accomplish in the session to come. First on the table, in large part by necessity, is unfinished business from the 2016 session.

“The first priority is, for all of us, the unfinished work from last session,” said Pryor. “Transportation, health care and tax relief – those were the three big areas that were not passed in the last session.” Cwodzinski “What didn’t get done last session. We have to wrap that up and then move us forward,” said Cwodzinski. “I just want to make sure Southwest Light Rail gets its proper due. I know it’s been approved. I just want to make sure the “i”s get dotted and the “t”s crossed.”

Pryor also identified the project as a priority.

“I am particularly concerned with Southwest Light Rail, to make sure that goes through smoothly,” said Pryor.

Also looming on the Legislature’s horizon is a $1.4 billion surplus. Extra money may seem at the outset like an opportunity, but between funding short-term or long-term projects or even returning the money to taxpayers, it often presents yet another thing for lawmakers to find differences on.

Noting that a good chunk of that money was bound for the state’s rainy day fund, Cwodzinski advocated for investing the rest in a particularly long-term investment – children.

“It just seems like now’s the time to invest that in early childhood education, and see what we can achieve,” said Cwodzinski. “The only duty, believe it or not, in the Minnesota Constitution, that the state Legislature has is creating a general and uniform system of public schools. That’s the only specific task given in the original constitution.”

Aside from that suggestion, Cwodzinski noted that he was open to other uses for the surplus, nodding to infrastructure as a perennially viable option.

“There’s going to be a lot of ideas kicked around in the first couple weeks,” said Cwodzinski. “I’m looking forward to hearing a lot of different ideas.”

Pryor also noted the varied options on the table for spending the surplus. She said that, from both her personal viewpoint and what she believed of her constituents’ views, an approach balanced between spending and tax cuts would likely be best.

“We’re such a moderate district – we don’t want to go too much one way or the other,” said Pryor. “We want to keep things balanced.”

Pryor also expressed that, though a surplus is made up of tax revenue collected over a short period, the money should be spent and the state’s budget set in a way that’s sustainable in the long-term.

“My priority is – this is what I’ve always said on the campaign trail – I think we need to be structurally balanced in our budget,” said Pryor. “Right now, we’re showing a surplus, but we shouldn’t spend a surplus in a way that sends us into a deficit in the future.”

Once those issues of immediacy are settled, both Pryor and Cwodzinski espoused a focus on education.

“I’d like to do what I can to get the counseling ratio in our schools up – we’re 46th in the nation,” said Cwodzinski. “One of the committees I’m going to be on is educational policy. I think that’s going to be something I can work on and hopefully get through.”

He leaned on his time as an educator in his assessment of the importance of counselors.

“After 33 years in this profession, I know that the teacher is just one cog in the wheel,” said Cwodzinski. “It’s not just what happens in room 313 or whatever … the whole kid turns out well when the whole supportive body kicks in.”

Pryor noted that education was an issue of particular not just to the state, but locally as well.

“This is a big issue in our district and a big district for me,” said Pryor. “It’s something that I’ll be advocating for – adequate funding and also reliable funding … right now there’s a surplus, but we want to make sure that we’re budgeting in such a way that we’re not cutting schools two years from now because we blew through the surplus.”

To contact State Sen. Steve Cwodzinski, call 651-296-1314 or email [email protected] To contact Laurie Pryor, call 651-297-9001 or email [email protected]