Edina’s top Sports Achievers for 2016

Pros, collegians, preps recognized

In any calendar year it is likely that athletes born and raised in Edina will have success in the youth, prep, college and pro ranks.

Two thousand and sixteen is no exception for the exceptional athletes who make this a great sports community.

Anders Lee, the former Edina High three-sport star, is one of the key forwards for the NHL’s New York Islanders. On the collegiate front, Edina’s Reggie Lynch is the starting center for the University of Minnesota basketball team and former Hornet football linebacker Nick Rallis led the Gophers to a bowl game.

High school highlights for 2016 included state titles in girls golf, girls cross country and girls swimming. Edina athletic director Troy Stein is doing a comprehensive job of supporting and coordinating every Hornet activity.

Edina High tennis and golf standouts Hannah Hankinson and Katie Engelking graduated with more state team titles than any athletes in school history with five in tennis and two in golf.

Following are bioclips of the Top Sports Achievers of 2016 as selected by the Sun Current sports department.

Eva Anderson

Edina High’s senior girls soccer captain repeated as an All-State midfielder in leading the Hornets to a section semifinal berth.

Daniel Brunker

Brunker led the Edina High boys Alpine skiing team to the state championship at Giants’ Ridge in Biwabik. He finished seventh individually with runs of 36.42 and 34.79.

Kieffer Bellows

Bellows, a former Edina High hockey player, continues to make progress as one of the top Juniors in the country. He is a member of the USA Junior National team and also plays for Boston University.

Brock Boltmann

Boltmann is a classic three-sport athlete with multiple varsity letters in football, hockey and baseball. He made the All-State football team as a quarterback and will continue playing football at the University of North Dakota. He is All-Lake Conference in baseball and All-West District in football. Quarterback Brock Boltmann of the Edina High football team runs for a touchdown during the Hornets’ playoff victory over the Eastview Lightning. (Sun Current staff photo by John Sherman)

Grace Bowlby

Edina High’s two-time All-State hockey defenseman is like a coach on the ice for the Hornets in her senior season. She helped Team USA win the world Under-18 championship last year, and then led the Hornets to fourth place in the State Class AA Tournament. She has accepted a scholarship offer to play for the University of Wisconsin.

Jake Campbell

The former Edina High track runner had the race of a lifetime while representing St. Olaf College in the 2016 Division III National Championships in Waverly, Iowa. The former Hornet won the 1,500-meter run with a time of 3:49.27.

Quinn Carroll

The 6-foot-7 Edina High sophomore is already being heralded as one of the best offensive linemen ever to come through the Hornet football program. He already has Division I offers even with two more years left to play.

Matt Cavanagh

It isn’t often that a high school football player at a big school is a two-way starter as a sophomore, but that’s what Cavanagh did in helping the Edina Hornets to a 5-5 overall record.

Maddie Dekko

The Blake School Alpine skier won the state title at Giants’ Ridge in Biwabik. Times for her two runs were 37.86 and 36.32 seconds.

Sarah Doran

The Edina senior soccer captain led the Hornets in scoring with 12 goals in 2016. Edina earned the No. 1 seed for the Section 2AA Tournament.

Tyler Eckberg

Eckberg, a 2016 Edina High graduate, made the All-Lake Conference baseball team as a pitcher and infielder. He went on to play in the Play Ball Minnesota All-Star Series in Chanhassen.

Katie Engelking

Engelking graduated from Edina High with seven state team titles to her credit. She captained the Hornet golf and tennis teams in her senior year. Engelking is now attending Texas Christian University.

Fricke Brothers

Brothers Bryan, Kenny and Kevin Fricke led Bunny’s Bar & Grill to the title in the Edina 35-and-Over Men’s Rec Softball League. Kenny pitched the championship-game victory over the Love Handles.

Hannah Hankinson

The third-generation Edina High athlete wrapped up a brilliant career by placing second in the state Class AAA Golf Tournament. She joined teammate Katie Engelking in winning seven state team titles in golf and tennis.

Megan Haug

Now competing in her senior year, the Edina High gymnasts is one of the favorites to win the all-around championship in the Lake Conference. She recently had an all-around score of 36.45 and won all four individual events during a victory over Eden Prairie.

Bailey Helgren

Edina High’s 6-foot-6 girls basketball center has won an athletic scholarship at Kansas University. She is on her way to becoming Edina’s all-time leader in blocked shots. Her parents are former Edina athletes Mark Helgren and Kelly (Leinfelder) Helgren.

Evan Holm

The 2016 Edina High graduate finished a memorable two-sport career. During his Edina years he was named All-Lake and All-West District in football. In rugby, he was named to the All-American team for his junior year.

Patrick Jackson

The Edina High boys lacrosse goalie earned the nickname “Stonewall” in recognition of his ability to shut down opposing offenses. He won All-Lake Conference honors and helped Edina to a berth in the section finals.

Annika Jank

The 6-foot-3 Edina High girls basketball forward signed a National Letter of Intent to play for Colorado University next season. Jank is a three-time All-Lake Conference player and a Miss Basketball of Minnesota candidate.

Woodsy Joinvil

Edina High’s boys soccer star made the Minnesota Soccer Coaches’ Association All-State team for the second year in a row with his dazzling midfield play. Woodsy Joinvil is a two-time All-State midfielder for the Edina High boys team. (Sun Current staff photo by John Sherman)

Raime Jones

As one of the star juniors on the Edina High girls swimming and diving team, Jones played a key role in the Hornets’ 2016 state Class AA team title. She won the state title in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 50.58 and anchored the Hornets’ 200 freestyle relay to a state-record time of 1:32.89. Others on the relay were Rachel Wittmer, Ashley Post and Kelli McCarthy.

Grace Kellar

The Edina High golfer finished her junior year in a fourth-place tie at the State Class AAA Tournament. Kellar, who will be back to lead the Hornets this year, shot matching 75s for a two-day score of 150.

Emily Kompelien

The Edina High junior anchored a Hornet 4×800-meter track relay team to a state record in 2016. She also helped the Hornets win their second straight state Class AA cross country title.

Anders Lee

Through the first 35 games of the 2016-17 National Hockey League season, the New York Islanders’ forward from Edina had 13 goals and four assists for 17 points. Lee played football, hockey and baseball for Edina high and went on to play hockey for the University of Notre Dame before joining the professional ranks.

Matt Lindberg

The junior forward and captain was the leading scorer for Edina High’s Section 2AA runner-up soccer team in 2016. He won All-Lake Conference and All-State honors in the postseason.

Reggie Lynch

As the starting center for the University of Minnesota men’s basketball team, Lynch helped the Gophers to an 11-1 start this season. He was leading all Big Ten Conference centers in blocked shots as of Dec. 29. Reggie Lynch

Jack Manderscheid

Manderscheid had an outstanding year for the Edina High boys track team, placing second in state in the 3,200-meter run and third in the 1,600. He is now running for the University of Minnesota. Jack Manderscheid of Edina won a silver medal and a bronze medal at the State Class AA Boys Track and Field Meet. (Sun Current staff photo by John Sherman)

Kelli McCarthy

Edina High’s girls swimming and diving team won the state Class AA title in 2016. McCarthy won the individual state title in the 500-yard freestyle with an Automatic All-American time of 4:52.03. She finished second in the 200 freestyle with another Automatic All-American time of 1:48.49.

Walt McGrory

In his fifth season as a varsity boys basketball player for Edina High, McGrory has averaged 29 points per game for the first six games of the 2016-17 season. He is already a three-time All-Lake Conference selection.

Ryan Moon

Moon started every game on defense during his four-year Edina High varsity soccer career. In 2016, his All-Lake Conference performance helped the Hornets reach the semifinals of the State Class AA Tournament. He also plays for the Edina varsity hockey team.

Amanda Mosborg

Few endurance athletes in Edina High history can match Mosborg’s record for overall success. She finished sixth in the State Class AA Cross Country Meet to lead the Hornets to the championship. In track, she helped the Hornets set an all-time state record in the 4×800-meter relay. During the winter, she helped Edina’s Nordic skiing team qualify for state in 2016. Amanda Mosborg continues to make her mark as one of the top endurance athletes in Edina history. (Sun Current staff photo by John Sherman)

Emily Oden

Oden, one of the stars of Edina’s undefeated varsity girls hockey team, is in her fourth year as a junior. She was recently selected to play for Team USA in the World Under-18 Championships Jan. 7-14 in the Czech Republic.

Megan Phillip

The Edina freshman came through with a state diving title to help the Hornets win the state swimming and diving team title at the University of Minnesota. Her total was 480.85 points.

Nick Rallis

Rallis, an All-State football player in his days at Edina High, was one of the leading tacklers for the University of Minnesota football team in 2016. The ex-Hornet linebacker had 23 solo tackles and 14 assists along with two forced fumbles.

Sophia Reddy

The Edina High junior finished the 2016 season as the state Class AA tennis runner-up in singles. Reddy’s only loss of the season was to Bella Lambert from Minnetonka in the state finals. Reddy is a five-year tennis letter winner. Sophia Reddy

Parker Rickert

The Edina High senior has been a key contributor in two sports throughout his high school career. He played both offense and defense in earning All-West District honors in football. In lacrosse, he was one of Edina’s top scorers and made the All-Lake Conference team.

Patrick Roos

Roos put together the best race of his high school career to win the state Class AA boys cross country individual title at St. Olaf College in Northfield. He covered the 5K course in 15 minutes, 36 seconds. Roos is also an All-Lake track runner for the Hornets. Patrick Roos of Edina is his high school’s first cross country champion since Tom Page took the honors in 1966. (Sun Current staff photo by John Sherman) Edina’s Rachel Wittmer won four gold medals during the State Class AA Swimming and Diving Meet at the University of Minnesota. (Sun Current staff photo by John Sherman)

Natalie Sims

The Edina swimmer, who was born without a right hand, finished eight in the 400-meter freestyle at the Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro. She earned varsity swimming letters at Benilde-St. Margaret’s and Edina High Schools and is a member of the Otters Swim Club at the Uptown YWCA.

Edina Paralympic swimmer Natalie Sims trains at the Uptown YWCA pool in Minneapolis. (Sun Current staff photo by John Sherman)

Tate Sweeney

Edina High’s girls cross country and track captain is in her senior year. She helped the Hornets win the state cross country title last fall. Earlier in 2016, she finished second in the open 800 at the State Class AA Track and Field Meet, where she also led off on Edina’s state record-setting 4×800-meter relay.

Rachel Wittmer

Edina High’s senior captain dominated the State Class AA Swimming and Diving Meet in leading the Hornets to the title. Wittmer won the 50-yard freestyle and the 100-yard butterfly with Automatic All-American times. She also swam the lead-off leg on Edina’s state-champion 200- and 400-yard freestyle relays.

Michael Zamyslowski

On a Sunday morning in September, the Edina golfer made history at Braemar by recording two holes-in-one in the same round. He aced the 113-yard 12th hole with an 8-iron and used a 5-wood to score his second ace on the 160-yard 17th hole.

Contact John Sherman at [email protected]