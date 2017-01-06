Drug courier robbed inside apartment complex

An attempted drug delivery to a Bloomington apartment building resulted in the robbery of a 17-year-old Eden Prairie boy and the arrest of two people accused of participating in the robbery.

The duo was arrested shortly after Bloomington police officers were dispatched to the 10700 block of Hampshire Avenue. A witness reported the incident at approximately 4:30 a.m. Dec. 23, according to Bloomington Deputy Chief Denis Otterness.

The victim said he was delivering a controlled substance to an apartment and was attacked by four males in a stairwell of the building. The foursome kicked, punched and pistol whipped the victim, who reported seeing one of the males display a knife. Officers responding to the call noted that the victim had multiple bumps and abrasions, as well as dried blood on his mouth. The victim said he feared for his life as he was being attacked, Otterness explained.

The perpetrators took the victim’s wallet, cell phone and a bag containing the controlled substance, according to the victim. A witness at the scene called 911 to report the incident, Otterness noted.

The victim knew who two of the males were that attacked him, and officers were able to locate the duo inside an apartment. The duo, a 20-year-old Chaska man and a 16-year-old Shorewood boy, were arrested shortly after officers arrived at the scene and booked on suspicion of first-degree robbery, Otterness said.

A search warrant for the apartment was executed, and officers found the victim’s wallet, cell phone and a plastic bag containing a suspected controlled substance, Otterness added.

The two unidentified males that were reported to have participated in the robbery had not been identified as of last week, according to Otterness. As for the two males arrested at the apartment, the county attorney’s office declined to file felony robbery charges, he added.

Window shopping?

Two Bloomington men and two Lakeville teenagers were arrested in connection with a stolen vehicle and a report of attempted burglary from vehicles parked in an apartment complex parking lot.

The arrests occurred during the early morning hours of Dec. 28 after police officers were dispatched to an apartment complex on the 9000 block of Nicollet Avenue, Otterness said.

A witness reported two men were attempting to enter vehicles parked at the apartment complex, and officers responding to the report detained two men who matched the description provided by the caller, according to Otterness.

Officers investigating the scene located an unlicensed vehicle parked near the apartments and two juvenile males sleeping in the back seats. The vehicle was determined to have been stolen in Richfield, and one of the car prowlers had keys to the vehicle in his pocket, Otterness explained.

Officers arrested the two 18-year-old Bloomington men for tampering with motor vehicles. The man found to be in possession of the key was also booked for motor vehicle theft while the other man was booked for riding in a stolen vehicle. The duo sleeping in the stolen vehicle – a 17-year-old Lakeville boy and a 16-year-old Lakeville boy – were also arrested for riding in a stolen vehicle, Otterness said.

The vehicle’s license plates were found inside the vehicle, having been removed by the suspects, he noted.

Narcotics arrests

Another unlicensed vehicle in Bloomington resulted in six arrests related to narcotics.

A police officer patrolling the 8700 block of Russell Avenue shortly after midnight Dec. 28 spotted an unlicensed SUV leaving a residence. The officer followed the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop at Holiday Stationstore, 8920 Penn Ave., according to Otterness.

A check of the vehicle’s identification number determined that it has been reported stolen in St. Anthony, resulting in the arrest of its three occupants. The driver, a 31-year-old Minneapolis man, was booked for vehicle theft, driving after revocation and fifth-degree possession of narcotics, as he was found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine, Otterness explained.

Also arrested were a 30-year-old Minneapolis woman and a 25-year-old Minneapolis man for riding in a stolen vehicle. The woman was also booked for possessing an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle and possession of a controlled substance, as she was found to be concealing suspected heroin during a search at the police station, Otterness said. The man was booked for possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, he added.

The license plate for the SUV was found inside of it, as well as a variety of drug paraphernalia, Otterness noted.

Based upon the narcotics found in the possession of the trio, officers kept the Russell Avenue residence under surveillance and observed a suspicious vehicle departing after the initial arrests. A patrol sergeant conducting a traffic stop of the vehicle spoke with the driver and noticed an open container of alcohol inside, as well as the odor of marijuana emanating from inside the vehicle. The trio was instructed to exit the vehicle, which was then searched, Otterness said.

Suspected methamphetamine and heroin were found inside the vehicle, as well as scales and drug paraphernalia, resulting in the arrest of the trio. Arrested were a 45-year-old Minneapolis man, a 31-year-old Minneapolis man and a 27-year-old man with no permanent address. They were all booked for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, and the 45-year-old man was also booked for three outstanding warrants, including a Department of Corrections fugitive warrant, according to Otterness.

Unfortunate timing

Two people were arrested in connection with a stolen vehicle located in a shopping center parking lot.

A police officer was patrolling Town & Country Shopping Center, 7810 Portland Ave., shortly after 10 a.m. Dec. 28. A check of vehicle registrations showed that a Toyota sedan was reported stolen in Minneapolis the previous day. The vehicle was occupied at the time, and upon verification from the police department’s dispatch center that the vehicle was listed as stolen, a 40-year-old Minneapolis man and a 36-year-old Richfield woman were arrested, Otterness said.

A search of the vehicle turned up drug paraphernalia, and a search of the woman at the police station turned up suspected methamphetamine she was concealing, Otterness noted.

The man was booked for possession of a stolen vehicle, fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. The woman was booked for riding in a stolen vehicle, fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Christmas shopping?

A 24-year-old Minneapolis man who has a long history of shoplifting and trespassing at Mall of America was arrested on Christmas on suspicion of theft.

A mall security officer was following the suspect as he fled the mall at approximately 6:30 p.m. Dec. 25. Surveillance cameras tracked the suspect’s exit, and he was arrested south of the mall as he fled across Killebrew Drive, Otterness said.

Although mall businesses were mostly closed on Christmas, that didn’t stop the suspect from attempting to steal a variety of items. He was reported to have jumped over the counter of Nestlé Toll House Café and taken items, taken dog tags from a kiosk, stolen a leather jacket from Wilsons Leather, taken 106 coupons from Burger King and taken gift cards of unknown value from Cupcake, according to Otterness. The suspect tossed some of the items while fleeing the mall, he noted.

The suspect was last cited for shoplifting at the mall in 2013, and prior to then he was cited for trespassing or arrested on suspicion of theft at the mall multiple times in 2010 and 2011, Otterness said.