Swenson retires from council seat, reflects on service

Ann Swenson began her government career early, running for class president in third grade.

The introduction was a hard-and-fast truth of politics – Swenson lost by one vote because she voted for her opponent, who voted for herself instead.

“I learned a valuable lesson – if you can’t vote for yourself, you shouldn’t be running,” Swenson said.

After 12 years on the Edina City Council and over a decade more on the Edina Planning Commission, Swenson retired in December from public service after choosing not to run for re-election.

Her service began 22 years ago after Swenson got a call from the assistant park and rec director, who wanted a woman’s point of view on the park board.

Swenson, who had a background in soccer and swimming, thought her two activities weren’t very well represented and agreed to apply.

The position was already filled, but she was asked instead if she wanted to serve on the Planning Commission.

With a degree in design and a minor in architecture, Swenson thought she could contribute to that commission.

Ten-odd years into her term (at the time there were no term limits for Planning Commission or chair), after getting involved in buildings and development of Edina, Swenson said during a meeting, “You know, I don’t think the council listens to us.”

That comment was made during the filing period for the upcoming election, so on a whim she signed up to run for an open seat.

“I went home and thought, ‘Oh my gosh, what have I done?’” Swenson said.

She won her seat and a new chapter began, lumps and all.

During her first year, she decided to miss the Fourth of July meeting to be with her family.

The council had been given $1 million dollars to put in bike trails and a walking path near Interlachen, and Swenson, believing it would handily pass, felt like she wasn’t missing out.

“It never occurred to me that it wouldn’t pass,” Swenson said. “I was in full support, and without me, it didn’t have the votes to pass. So we had to give the million dollars back.”

It was a valuable lesson that she carried through to the next 11 years on the council.

Over time, she has slowly watched more sidewalks get put in near Interlachen, but not to the extent they could have been.

“It taught me never to miss a council meeting and that trails and sidewalks are important to a lot of people in our community, and we have to find a way to pay for them,” Swenson said.

Since her first year on the council, a franchise fee has been set up that pays for sidewalks, which Swenson noted was an important change.

The word ‘change’ itself morphed during her council tenure.

“A lot of us look at ‘change’ as an opportunity, and there are some where ‘change’ is negative,” Swenson said. “I’ve been told often that our suburb is suburban. I don’t think so. I think it is urban. It is completely built, so anything that happens here is change. It is a rebuild, not a new build, and it causes a lot of angst in a lot of people.”

The advent of the internet was a big measure of change in Edina – both positive and negative.

“When I first started … we got a lot of letters, phone calls – but emails lets us know how [residents] feel,” Swenson said. “Some use it to yell at us, though, with bold caps lock in an email. You learn to grow a thick skin.”

She doesn’t rest her laurels on anything she worked on, but she did note that trails and sidewalks are important.

“Now if you list your house … you get a walkability score,” Swenson said. “A good walkability score is seen as a positive thing. It is fun to walk to a coffee shop, or pick up something if you need a few things and get 10,000 steps in and feel like a heathier human being.”

If one thing could be a legacy, Swenson wanted it to be the Spalding statue at 50th and France.

The Spaulding statue was on loan from the city, so Swenson helped put together a fundraiser with the manager of Salut to raise small amounts of money to keep the statue.

“It was the children of Edina who made me want to keep it,” Swenson said. “Every time they pass, they want to touch it, climb on it. Every time I look at it, it puts me in a happy spot.”

Swenson’s challenge to residents is to stay better informed.

“One thing as a council member you will often here is, ‘I didn’t know that was happening,’” Swenson said.

But Swenson believes that the city works hard through multiple channels to keep people in the know of what is happening – but it is up to the residents to seek out those vehicles of information.

“There is an obligation from residents to know what is happening,” Swenson said. “I don’t think it is an adequate response to say, ‘I didn’t know that was happening.’ We film these meetings. They might be boring, but you can go online and pick what you want to listen to. You have a job to do. As citizens of the city, state and country, you have a job to stay informed.”

Though she may be leaving her council seat, Swenson isn’t going anywhere.

“There is going to be no hard, cold break,” Swenson said. “We have been losing affordable housing in our city. I would like to work on that and be involved with [the East Edina Housing Foundation] in the future.”

She also has two grandchildren who play hockey in Edina, so her time at games will only increase.

“I have a husband who is retired, a cabin up north and a dog that needs to be walked,” Swenson said of her future personal plans. “It sounds great, doesn’t it?”

