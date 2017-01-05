Summons – SUMMONS

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF HENNEPIN

DISTRICT COURT

FOURTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

Bruce Krogstad and Mary Krogstad

Plaintiffs,

v.

Columbia National Inc., a

Maryland corporation; American Home Mortgage Servicing, Inc., a Maryland corporation; AHM SV, Inc., a Maryland corporation; and all other persons unknown claiming any right, title, estate, interest, or lien in the real estate described in the Complaint herein,

Defendants.

THIS SUMMONS IS DIRECTED TO COLUMBIA NATIONAL INCORPORATED, AND ALL OTHER UNKNOWN PERSONS CLAIMING ANY RIGHT, TITLE, ESTATE, INTEREST, OR LIEN IN THE REAL ESTATE DESCRIBED IN THE COMPLAINT HEREIN.

1. YOU ARE BEING SUED. The Plaintiffs have started a lawsuit against you. The Plaintiffs Complaint against you is on file in the office of the Court Administrator of the above-named Court. Do not throw these papers away. They are official papers that affect your rights. You must respond to this lawsuit even though it may not yet be filed with the Court and there may be no court file number on this Summons.

2. YOU MUST REPLY WITHIN 20 DAYS TO PROTECT YOUR RIGHTS. You must give or mail to the person who signed this summons a written response called an Answer within 20 days of the date on which you received this Summons. You must send a copy of your Answer to the person who signed this Summons located at:

McCollum, Crowley,

Moschet, Miller & Laak, Ltd.

700 Wells Fargo Plaza

7900 Xerxes Avenue South

Minneapolis, MN 55431

3. YOU MUST RESPOND TO EACH CLAIM. The Answer is your written response to the Plaintiffs Complaint. In your Answer you must state whether you agree or disagree with each paragraph of the Complaint. If you believe the Plaintiffs should not be given everything asked for in the Complaint, you must say so in your Answer.

4. YOU WILL LOSE YOUR CASE IF YOU DO NOT SEND A WRITTEN RESPONSE TO THE COMPLAINT TO THE PERSON WHO SIGNED THIS SUMMONS. If you do not answer within 20 days, you will lose this case. You will not get to tell your side of the story, and the Court may decide against you and award the Plaintiffs everything asked for in the Complaint. If you do not want to contest the claims stated in the Complaint, you do not need to respond. A default judgment can then be entered against you for the relief requested in the Complaint.

5. LEGAL ASSISTANCE. You may wish to get legal help from a lawyer. If you do not have a lawyer, the Court Administrator may have information about places where you can get legal assistance. Even if you cannot get legal help, you must still provide a written Answer to protect your rights or you may lose the case.

6. ALTERNATIVE DISPUTE RESOLUTION. The parties may agree to or be ordered to participate in an alternative dispute resolution process under Rule 114 of the Minnesota General Rules of Practice. You must still send your written response to the Complaint even if you expect to use alternative means of resolving this dispute.

7. THIS LAWSUIT MAY AFFECT OR BRING INTO QUESTION YOUR INTEREST OR LIEN ON REAL PROPERTY located in Hennepin County, State of Minnesota, legally described as follows:

Unit No. 94, Common Interest Community No. 715, Condominium, Hickory Hills Villas, Hennepin County, Minnesota.

The object of this action is to obtain a Judgment that Plaintiffs are the fee owners of the real property described above, free and clear of all claims of Defendant.

No personal claim is made against any Defendant. If any Defendant on whom this Summons is served unreasonably defends the action, said Defendant shall pay full costs to the plaintiffs.

Dated: December 8, 2016

McCOLLUM, CROWLEY, MOSCHET, MILLER & LAAK, LTD.

s/ Andrew J. Marnach

Andrew J. Marnach, #0396738

700 Wells Fargo Plaza

7900 Xerxes Avenue South

Minneapolis, MN 55431

Telephone: (952) 831-4980

Facsimile: (952) 831-2941

Email: [email protected]

Counsel for Bruce Krogstad

and Mary Krogstad

Published in the

Bloomington Sun Current

January 5, 12, 19, 2017

637742