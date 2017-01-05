Order To Show Cause – FOURTH SUPPLEMENTAL ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF HENNEPIN

DISTRICT COURT

FOURTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

No. 27-ET-CV-16-110

In the matter of the Petition of

ISL Properties, LLC,

In Relation to Certificate

of Title Number 1013543 issued for

land in the County of Hennepin, State of Minnesota described as follows:

Lot 12, Block 13 Brodericks Addition to Minneapolis

TO: Michael Ingram

Upon receiving and filing the Report of the Examiner of Titles in the above-entitled Matter, IT IS ORDERED, that you, and all persons interested, appear before this Court on the 19th day of January 2017, at 11:00 a.m. in Room A-702 of the Hennepin County Government Center, 300 South Sixth Street, Minneapolis, MN and then, or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, show cause, if there is any, why this Court should not enter an Order as follows:

That the Registrar of Titles, upon the filing with the Registrar of a certified copy of this Order, cancel Certificate of Title No. 1013543 and enter a new Certificate of Title for the land therein described in favor of Joseph Ives, a married person, 615 Sheridan Avenue North, Minneapolis, Minnesota, 55411, subject to the existing recital and the memorials of Document Nos. T5388248 and T5388249, but free from all other memorials now appearing on the present Certificate of Title, the last of which is Document No. T5388249, and free also from the memorial of this Order.

Attendance is required only by those who wish to object to the entry of the above-described Order. IT IS FURTHER ORDERED, that this Order to Show Cause be served:

(a) at least 10 days before the hearing upon the above-named parties residing in this State in the manner provided by law for the service of Summons in a civil action;

(b) at least 14 days before the hearing upon each of the above-named nonresidents by sending a copy of this Order to the nonresidents post office address, by registered or certified mail, return receipt requested;

(c) upon each of the above-named parties who cannot be found by two weeks published notice and by sending a copy of this Order at least 14 days before the hearing by first class mail to the last known address of the party and by sending another copy of this Order at least 14 days before the hearing by first class mail to the address of such party as stated on the Certificate of Title if an address is so stated;

(d) upon a dissolved, withdrawn, or revoked business entity governed by Minn. Stat., Chp. 302A, 303, 317A, 322A, 322B, or 323 in the manner provided by Minn. Stat. 5.25. [Note: return date on the Order to Show Cause must be at least 30 days after date of mailing by the Secretary of State]

Dated: December 21, 2016

Approved: Susan T. Ledray

Examiner of Titles

By: /s/

Alison Schubring

Deputy Examiner

Ivy S. Bernhardson

JUDGE OF THE DISTRICT COURT

GRIFFITTS LAW OFFICES, PLLC

Kelly Vince Griffitts (#232695)

860 Blue Gentian Road, Suite 200

Eagan, MN 55121

Ph 651-256-4161

Attorney for Petitioner

Published in the

Richfield Sun Current

January 5, 12, 2017

637667