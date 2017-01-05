Notice of Sales – NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:

THE LOCK UP SELF STORAGE at 221 American Blvd West, Bloomington, MN, 55420 will sell the contents of the following units to satisfy a lien to the highest bidder on Jan 24th 2017 by 12:00 pm at www.storagetreasures.com. All goods must be removed from the unit within 24 hours. Unit availability subject to prior settlement of account.

Unit 1029, Carl Carrico, Furniture, Totes, Bed, Lamps. Unit 2017, Gloria Ekdahl, Futon, Table and Chairs, Boxes. Unit 2413, Michael Brown, 1 piece of luggage. Unit 3410, Ross Antonson, Boxes, Totes. Unit 1001, Thomas Vonbehren, Furniture, Desk, Chairs. Unit 4056, Terry Sletten, Table and leaves, Furniture, Boxes. Unit 4409, Ricardo Rivera, Bike, Electronics, Guitar, Misc personal items. Unit 4314, Mike Ponzer, Totes, TV. Unit 2426, Rebecca Dedricks, Boxes, Totes.

Published in the

Bloomington Sun Current

January 5, 12, 2017

637755