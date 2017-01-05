Notice of Court Hearings – COMPLAINT

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF HENNEPIN

DISTRICT COURT

FOURTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

Bruce Krogstad and Mary Krogstad

Plaintiffs,

V.

Columbia National Inc., a

Maryland corporation; American Home Mortgage Servicing, Inc., a Maryland corporation; AHM SV, Inc., a Maryland corporation and all other persons unknown claiming any right, title, estate, interest, or lien in the real estate described in the Complaint herein,

Defendants.

COMES NOW, Bruce and Mary Krogstad, by and through their counsel: McCollum, Crowley, Moschet, Miller & Laak, Ltd.

VENUE AND TITLE

1. That the plaintiff is the owner in fee simple of the following described premises, situated in Hennepin County, Minnesota: Unit No. 94, Common Interest Community No. 715, Condominium, History Hills Villas, Hennepin County, Minnesota.

2. That the plaintiff is in the actual possession of said premises.

3. That defendants claim, or appear of record to claim, some estate or interest in or lien thereon adverse to the plaintiff.

WHEREFORE, the plaintiff asks for judgment determining that she is the owner of the premises and that the defendant has no estate or interest therein or lien thereon and for costs and disbursements herein.

ACKNOWLEDGMENT REQUIRED BY MINN. STAT. 549.211

The undersigned acknowledges the imposition of sanctions under Minnesota Statute section 549.211.

McCOLLUM, CROWLEY, MOSCHET, MILLER & LAAK, LTD.

Dated: December 8, 2016

s/ Andrew J. Marnach

Andrew J. Marnach, #0396738

700 Wells Fargo Plaza

7900 Xerxes Avenue South

Minneapolis, MN 55431

Telephone: (952) 831-4980

Facsimile: (952) 831-2941

Email: [email protected]

Counsel for Bruce Krogstad

and Mary Krogstad

Published in the

Bloomington Sun Current

January 5, 12, 19, 2017

637680