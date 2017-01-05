Notice of Court Hearings – COMPLAINT

STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF HENNEPIN
DISTRICT COURT
FOURTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Bruce Krogstad and Mary Krogstad
Plaintiffs,
V.
Columbia National Inc., a
Maryland corporation; American Home Mortgage Servicing, Inc., a Maryland corporation; AHM SV, Inc., a Maryland corporation and all other persons unknown claiming any right, title, estate, interest, or lien in the real estate described in the Complaint herein,
Defendants.
COMES NOW, Bruce and Mary Krogstad, by and through their counsel: McCollum, Crowley, Moschet, Miller & Laak, Ltd.
VENUE AND TITLE
1. That the plaintiff is the owner in fee simple of the following described premises, situated in Hennepin County, Minnesota: Unit No. 94, Common Interest Community No. 715, Condominium, History Hills Villas, Hennepin County, Minnesota.
2. That the plaintiff is in the actual possession of said premises.
3. That defendants claim, or appear of record to claim, some estate or interest in or lien thereon adverse to the plaintiff.
WHEREFORE, the plaintiff asks for judgment determining that she is the owner of the premises and that the defendant has no estate or interest therein or lien thereon and for costs and disbursements herein.
ACKNOWLEDGMENT REQUIRED BY MINN. STAT. 549.211
The undersigned acknowledges the imposition of sanctions under Minnesota Statute section 549.211.
McCOLLUM, CROWLEY, MOSCHET, MILLER & LAAK, LTD.
Dated: December 8, 2016
s/ Andrew J. Marnach
Andrew J. Marnach, #0396738
700 Wells Fargo Plaza
7900 Xerxes Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55431
Telephone: (952) 831-4980
Facsimile: (952) 831-2941
Email: [email protected]
Counsel for Bruce Krogstad
and Mary Krogstad
Published in the
Bloomington Sun Current
January 5, 12, 19, 2017
637680